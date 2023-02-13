AKA's death has Mzansi digging for any tiny evidence to solve the shattering murder case

A second CCTV footage showing how the killer shot the 35-year-old rapper has been circulating on social media

Mzansi reacted to the video by saying that the South African Police Service (SAPS) had enough evidence to arrest the shooter quickly

South Africa has been reeling from AKA's death and many people have taken a stand to solve the high-profile murder case.

A second CCTV angle reveals the path of AKA's killer. Image: @akaworldwide

Leaked videos showing how the Fela In Versace rapper was gunned down on Durban's Florida Road made the rounds on social media.

According to TimesLIVE, another angle of the CCTV footage showing the killer's suspicious moves before shooting the 35-year-old rapper was leaked. Anthony Molyneaux, who works on the news publication's video team, described the haunting act, from the suspect checking to see if the coast was clear before pulling the trigger, shooting AKA.

Anthony also zoomed in on the killer's face in case anyone knew him. The video can be viewed below:

Mzansi wants SAPS to use the second footage for hunting down AKA's killer

@SOS4ZN said:

"Surely with advanced technology, they can enhance the quality of the video footage. Sadly, business owners spend money on inferior security surveillance when they make a lot of money! #RIPAKA"

@ShadezShadreck shared:

"The investigators should gather the footage from all the places where AKA visited since he arrived. I believe they scouted and followed him since the afternoon."

@aluoney_m posted:

"Can police stop looking like they're working and start doing the actual work, please?"

@ziyanda_mbusi wrote:

"AKA’s blood is not resting and I pray he gets justice."

@iamrachael___ reacted:

"This guy will be caught. They should have a reward so that people will come forward."

@Ngwenya_PJ also said:

"Can't the incompetent SAPS also get footage from other buildings along the road where these killers ran off to? Also, the useless government must invest in street CCTV infrastructure like other countries."

@TheeOnlyMenace added:

"The police have all they need right now."

South Africans believe Anele Tembe’s family has a hand in AKA’s shooting: “It was a hit”

In related news, Briefly News reported that social media is ablaze with condolence messages for AKA. The rapper passed away after being shot by unknown gunmen in Durban on Friday.

AKA's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, are trying to make sense of how a celebrity like AKA can be shot six times at a close range. Peeps have been coming up with various theories, one of which is that it was an assassination.

Anele Tembe's name shot to the top of the Twitter trends as fans dished their thoughts. An old video of Nota Baloyi speaking about how powerful Moses Tembe is also started making the rounds on the micro-blogging app.

