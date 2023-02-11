AKA's death has brought out many theories from South African social media users

Some fans have concluded that the rapper's death was an act of revenge from his late girlfriend Anele Tembe's family

An old video of controversial media personality Nota Baloyi discussing how powerful the Tembe family is has even started making rounds

Social media is ablaze with condolence messages for AKA. The rapper passed away after being shot by unknown gunmen in Durban on Friday.

Fans seemingly suggest that AKA's death was a hit. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The rapper's family confined his passing in a statement shared with the media. They said that they are waiting for more details from the police in Durban.

AKA's fans speculate that Anele Tembe's family played a part in his death

AKA's family, affectionately known as the Megacy are trying to make sense of how a celebrity like AKA can be shot six times at a close range. Peeps have been coming up with various theories and one of them is that it was an assassination.

Anele Tembe's name shot to the top of the Twitter trends as fans dished their thoughts. An old video of Nota Baloyi speaking about how powerful Moses Tembe is have also started making the rounds on the micro-blogging app.

@Sammykamwija said:

"His death was intentional, because 6 bullets, close range, they wanted him dead."

@The_real_2melo commented:

"Drive-by shooting = a hit. A dead daughter who was allegedly abused and “killed” and nothing was done. Family didn’t seem too concerned about it. She was from Durban he is killed in Durban. This is way too coincidental. ‍♂️"

@Riccardo_Elle noted:

"Is there any other logical explanation because AKA wasn’t involved in gangs he was not a township person, he made good music an always surrounded by a great deal of people, is it a hit YES — that’s a fact but who will want him dead?"

@Ngqah5 commented:

"The taima's calm and silence was very telling, the decision had already been made then he was just waiting for the perfect opportunity."

AKA Kiernan Forbes gunned down with former manager Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane outside club in Durban

In more news about AKA's death, Briefly News previously reported that the news has brought the country to a standstill, and South Africans are trying to piece together the circumstances around his murder.

Unknown men in Durban gunned down the rapper while he was in the city to celebrate his birthday and perform at a club.

His long-time friend and former manager Tebello Motsoane, popularly known as Tibz, is the reported bodyguard killed with the All Eyes On Me hitmaker, reported News24.

