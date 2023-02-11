AKA's family broke their silence on social media and confirmed that the rapper sadly passed away

The bereaved family said they are still waiting for more information about the murder from the police in Durban

The statement shattered people's hearts who were still hoping to hear that the death of AKA was fake news

AKA Kiernan Jarryd Forbes' family confirmed his death with a statement on social media. Image: @akaworldwide and @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Durban on Friday night. The police said the 35-year-old was ambushed by gunmen when leaving a restaurant.

The shocking news was tough for many people to accept, and AKA's family confirmed his untimely passing on Saturday morning.

Lynn and Tony Forbes post a statement about AKA's passing

AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes released a statement acknowledging the death of their son. They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received so far and asked the public to keep them in their prayers.

"To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, most importantly, father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To many, he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA, and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by.

Our son was loved, and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space, and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days."

South Africans post their condolences to AKA Kiernan Forbes' family

@ngeziwenqolo posted:

"I was really banking on not seeing this statement. I was really hoping it was not true. Yaze yabhungu intando kaThixo."

@Nonxilips shared:

"Reading this is like hearing it for the first time."

@LesegoAries commented:

"The knots in my stomach, I am so shocked."

@MabsZan

"Yho this statement kodwa, it always hit different when it comes out."

@Mr__Morale__

"RIP and AKA will never make sense to me I’m sorry."

@madonsela_dudu

"Horribly taken from us, it was too soon mfana wam. Rest well."

@PelisaS

"May his soul rest in peace."

@MKZee8

"Gone too soon. SA what's going on? Too many gangsters."

