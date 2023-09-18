The Mzansi Magic competition show, Clash of the Choirs South Africa , has returned after seven years

The singing competition returns for Season four for a star-studded showdown every Sunday

Joining the series as a choirmaster is none other than Prince Kaybee, and one of the judges is Bontle Modiselle and DJ Sabby

The star-studded ‘Clash of the Choirs SA’ Season four returned after taking a seven-year-long hiatus. Image: @bontle_m, @princekaybee_sa



After taking a lengthy break from our TV screens, Clash Of The Choirs South Africa has returned for its fourth Season.

Clack Of The Choirs Season 4 to be more refreshed

The Mzansi Magic singing competition show went away for a very long time. It will be making its much-anticipated return after seven years.

Hosting the show is radio presenter DJ Sabby and dancer Bontle Modiselle. The judges include former The Soil vocalist Buhlebendalo, Gospel singer Dr Tumi, and singer Zwai Bala.

The choir masters include an array of stars who have made immense contributions to the South African music scene, and they are Vusi Nova, Khanyisa, Lady Du, Ntencane and, for the first time ever, Prince Kaybee.

Each of the choir masters will represent one of all 9 provinces, a first for the series.

One for the books - Prince Kaybee

Joining the panel of choir masters, Prince Kaybee announced this exciting new venture on Instagram.

"Your boy is a Choir Master for Gauteng. Season 4 Clash Of The Choirs is going to be one for the books."

Refined and refreshed, promises channel

In a statement, M-Net promised a more refined and refreshed season with a lot of high emotions as well.

"Get ready for a nationwide musical journey unlike anything South Africa has seen before. It’s time to harmonise!" the statement reads in part.

The director of local entertainment channels, Shirley Adonisi said:

“It returns refreshed and bolder than before, and we can’t wait for our viewers to engage with it and vote for their favourites.”

Jub Jub loses Clash of the Choirs contracts amid abuse allegations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jub Jub allegedly lost contracts with Clash of the Choirs due to the allegations against him.

This was just one of the contracts he lost out on, as he also lost Uzalo after the SABC raised concerns about them hiring Jub Jub.

