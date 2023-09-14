Self-made comedian David Kau got candid about his journey in the industry

David opened up about how he had to pop out his own money to make his popular show

The comedian has been in the game for close to 20 years and is still a household name

David Kau is a hustler of note. The self-made comedian shared the insights of his journey in the comedy and entertainment industry for close to two decades.

David Kau opens up about his career

Comedian David Kau has been a household name for many years, and he is still at the top of his game.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, David shared the story behind his journey in the media space. The comedian also shed light on how he had to pop out his own money to showcase his own show.

He said:

"When considering the realm of comedy in South Africa, particularly within the context of black comedy, I took the initiative to invest my own funds in launching events like Blacks Only and Comedy Blackout.

"In the case of the Pure Monate show, both Kagiso and I didn't draw a salary; instead, we ensured that all the comedians, writers, and crew members were compensated.

"This underscores a consistent financial challenge, whether it pertains to Arts and Culture support or sponsorships. I've never been one to rely on government assistance or anyone else for that matter. Throughout my career, I've committed my own resources to every endeavor I've undertaken."

David Kau set to host his show in October

The self-made comedian will be hosting his 19th Blacks Only comedy show in Montecasino this coming month on Saturday, 7 October 2023.

David shared the news on his Instagram timeline alongside the poster of the event. He captioned the post:

"Please help me Welcome my 19 year strong comedy brand and talent generator #BlacksOnlyComedyShow to the @montecasino_za Teatro - October 7th 2023. Tickets NOW AVAILABLE at @ticketproza and Montecasino. Show starts 8pm. With a hot line up to follow."

Kau also mentioned that the line-up includes up-and-coming talent and television personality Tats Nkonzo, the iconic comedian Marc Lottering, and the talented Celeste Ntuli. Additionally, Mojak Lehoko, Mo Mathebe, Thapelo King Flat Mametja, and Alan Committie are also part of this impressive roster.

Social media users flooded his comment section. They mentioned that they cannot wait to attend the comedy show:

Pearl.Moahloli responded:

"Halala. I've been waiting since May. Phela last year you gave us a whole weekend."

Hikingwhilethick said:

"See, you don't bring shows to Cape Town and then you ask us why we've never seen you live. As you saw last night, there are blacks in Cape Town, not the tikoloshi kind but nonetheless, we're here and we love stand up."

Lebohangmabe wrote:

"Super excited for this!"

_Cherryblossom31 said:

"Can’t wait."

Sosothebanker said:

"Im surely coming to watch this one..let me budget accordingly."

David Kau loses his home

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that David Kau is another Mzansi celebrity who might soon find himself homeless. The High Court in Johannesburg has reportedly granted FNB an order to sell the comedian's home.

The filmmaker reportedly entered into a building loan agreement with the banking giant on 26 April, 2006. The funny man was apparently granted more than R1.6 million to recondition his crib in Kyalami Estate, Northern Joburg.

