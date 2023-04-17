South African comedian David Kau weighed in on South Africa reaching Stage 8 of loadshedding

Kau was upset that the new Eskom loadshedding schedule was not widely reported like Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipaha Magudumana's controversy

Mzansi was divided, with some criticising the ANC government while others felt Thabo and Nandipha's story was more important than loadshedding

Like many Mzansi residents, David Kau is fed up with loadshedding, especially now that Stage 8 has hit the country.

David Kau is angry that Stage 8 loadshedding was hardly reported by the media. Image: @davidkau

Source: Instagram

According to Business Tech, Eskom introduced Stage 8 last week without informing anyone. According to South African citizens' loadshedding schedules, they experienced Stage 6, but it was allegedly lies created not to make them panic.

David Kau calls out media for not reporting Eskom's Stage 8 loadshedding

David Kau shared his frustration with the country not doing anything to end loadshedding on his Twitter page, especially when the country has reached Stage 8.

The Mzansi comedian was furious because the media didn't inform South Africans that they were battling Stage 8 last week. In a tweet, he blasted news reporters for focusing on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's controversy.

Mzansi shares mixed views to David Kau blasting media for not reporting Eskom's Stage 8 loadshedding

Many people agreed with David Kau's tweet, while others believed he only spoke out because loadshedding has no class and recognises no privilege.

@LuckyMo595 said:

"They would rather prioritise umgosi over their own future. The media is doing what it does best, distracting people."

@LifeofPiLuckan shared:

"This is a distraction of government incompetence to hide even larger incompetence."

@MlamuliNdoda posted:

"They even mized the new BEE law change."

@SthembelaM replied:

"They are useless!"

@MoleraW commented:

"You were all warned, but you carried on cheering for Mr Ramaphosa, aka money launderer. Now, you are surprised when nothing works."

@ExposeIT wrote:

"We are so worried about the scandal that we forgot about how we are losing humanity and humanitarian aid."

@Ezekiel_Ndaba added:

"That's because Nandi and Bester will sell those copies more than talking about loadshedding."

