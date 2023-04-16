Eskom said Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented indefinitely due to a shortage of generation capacity

The power utility posted the announcement on its social media pages, and it sparked fury online

SA citizens believe another national shutdown is needed, and the topic trended following Eskom's announcement

Eskom says Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented until further notice. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced that Stage 6 loadshedding will remain until further notice. The state entity state said generating units at Kriel and Koeberg power stations were taken offline for repairs, reported TimesLIVE.

“Breakdowns are currently at 17,481MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,657MW.

Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Duvha and Medupi power stations were returned to service. In the same period, two generating units at Kriel, as well as one unit at Koeberg power stations were taken offline for repairs".

Eskom added that there has been a delay in returning generating units at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi, and TuTuka power stations, which has put pressure on the grid.

The energy company reassured citizens that its team is working tirelessly to return the units to service. See Eskom's tweet below:

SA citizens complain about loashedding on Twitter

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

"When EFF planned and executed a national shutdown against load shedding the “woke gang” mocked it and Cyril Ramaphosa even unleashed the army to destabilize the shutdown. Now we are sitting on Stage 8. You can’t complain about Stage 8 load shedding when you made fun of The EFF."

@Bandile_97 said:

"That useless 'Shutdown' was a political campaign."

@SNjotini mentioned:

"Loadshedding will disappear around October in preparations for the 2024 elections and will somehow resurface a week after Cyril's re-election. Watch the space."

@ixhantilomzi tweeted:

"Hope the people who were against the national shutdown are enjoying stage 8 of load shedding."

@DrMkhumbulo2 wrote:

"Stage 6 on paper but the reality is that loadshedding is currently at stage 8 if not 10 where I reside."

@Thuso1Africa posted:

"To end loadshedding there is only one solution: vote the ANC out of power in 2024."

@studiopalmer commented:

"Back to this again. After you promised some relief after March?"

