Eskom is working on fixing a fault at the Koeberg power station as Stage 6 loadshedding continues across the country

The power utility's spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that issues with the feedwater pumps caused the fault

South Africans are unconvinced that fixing the fault at the Koeberg power station will help address SA's energy crisis

CAPE TOWN - South Africans have been left frustrated as most of the country is battling through up to 10 hours of powerlessness daily.

Eskom has assured that technicians are working to fix the fault at the Koeberg power station. Image: Dwayne Senior & stock image

Source: Getty Images

However, Eskom has assured that it is working to fix the fault at the Koeberg power station that plunged the country into stage 6 loadshedding.

Eskom technicians work to get Koebery Unit 2 back online

The ailing power utility's spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said that technicians are in the process of safely returning Koeberg Unit 2 to service.

Mokwena explained:

“The cause of the trip was due to problems with the feedwater pumps on the secondary circuit. The reactor has been taken critical and reactor power is being increased to enable turbine commissioning."

Mokwena added that the unit is expected to return online before peak usage time on Monday morning, 17 April, TimesLIVE reported.

The power utility has also announced that Stage 6 loadshedding will continue into the next week because generation capacity remains critically low, Business Tech reported.

South Africans are doubtful that fixing Koeberg's fault will alleviate loadshedding

Below are some comments:

John Carroll said:

"They can't fix anything."

Shockwave Anderson claimed:

"By fixing that problem, they mean they're creating another problem."

Andrew Pienaar added:

"They are incapable of "fixing" anything - citizens keep voting them in back to the stone age."

Pangela Emabalabala slammed:

"Eskom is a joke."

Jnr Mokoena asked:

"Soo Koebeg alone is giving us stage 6?"

Vasuthavan Govender complained:

"Same excuses day in and day out."

C'pho Maleka commented:

"We are held hostage by Eskom. Ransom unknown."

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramakgopa says it’s going to be a brutal winter as Eskom struggles

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africans would have to brace themselves for a cold and dark winter, says Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The minister warned citizens that this winter might be brutal as Eskom is expected to increase loadshedding stages.

Speaking in Pretoria East, at the site electricity pylons were vandalised, Ramakgopa stated that Eskom is having difficulty keeping up with electricity demand due to multiple breakdowns.

