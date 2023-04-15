The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed that Thabo Bester was imprisoned at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison

This comes after rumours started spreading on social media that Bester was taken back to Manguang prison

SA citizens expressed their disbelief about the twists and turns of Bester's incarceration on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Correctional Services said Thabo Bester was returned to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty and @Chriseldalewis/Twitter

Source: UGC

PRETORIA - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) rubbished fake news on Saturday that Thabo Bester was returned to the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

The department confirmed that the convicted murderer was transported to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre following his court appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on April 14.

Thabo Bester starts eating prison food

DCS added that Bester also broke his fast and is eating food after he complained in court that he fears for his life, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“In addition, DCS can confirm that no complaint has been filed about threats to his life, and Bester is taking meals.”

Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumanana were nabbed last week in Arusha, Tanzania, after news broke that the convicted murderer faked his death and escaped from the Mangaung prison in May 2022.

Citizens weigh in on Bester's incarceration

Jan Venter said:

"Is Thabo Bester the new topic on everyone's lips to hide the fact that we have major problems concerning electricity and loadshedding?"

Intaba Monti mentioned:

"We need cameras 24/7 on him just like Big Brother and we guard him as a nation and we can SABC 5 channel."

Slindile Mdletshe commented:

"He must go to Kokstad Maximum Prison him and his slay queen please."

Sibusiso Sibisi asked:

"He travelled to and from Bloemfontein for his appearance at who's cost?"

Christopher Lobelo commented:

"The guy deserves to be somewhere in a maximum prison in Cape Town because he is slippery that one."

Thabo Bester doesn’t exist on Home Affairs database, Motsoaledi says identify was confirmed from jail records

In a related article, Briefly News reported that even though Thabo Bester has become a household name across South Africa, the Department of Home Affairs has no record that the convict ever existed.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, 14 April, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that Bester's birth was never registered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News