Defending MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates will defend their title on Saturday, 3 August 2024, against SuperSport United

The fixture was announced on Friday, 26 July, along with the other matches of the season-opening tournament

Local football fans took to social media to predict the potential finalists of the tournament, which consists of the sides who finished in the top eight of last season's PSL

The fixtures and dates of the MTN8 tournament were announced on Friday, 26 July 2024, with defending champions Orlando Pirates playing the opener against SuperSport United.

Pirates will face SuperSport on Saturday, 3 August, in the opening match of the MTN8 at Orlando Stadium, while they hope new signing Gilberto will help them retain their title.

MTN8 fixtures have been released

The MTN8 fixtures were announced in the tweet below:

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will face Polokwane City, while Stellenbosch FC will host TS Galaxy at the Danie Craven Stadium.

In the other quarter-final, German Peter Hyballa will get his first taste of competitive action as the new Sekhukhune United coach when his side takes on Cape Town City.

Local fans are excited for the MTN8

Local football fans voiced their excitement for the tournament while predicting the final on social media.

Thabang Lerata predicts the final:

"How I wish Sundowns and Pirates would meet in the finals. It's really good for our football."

Tumi Downs Aphane is excited:

"Football is back."

Tsetse Tśèntse thinks they can tell the future:

"I see a Tshwane derby in the final."

Phakamani Zungu guessed the final:

"SuperSport vs Cape Town City in final."

Mosiuoa Ts'oaeli is a Pirates fan:

"We'll once again defend this cup. Sea Robbers."

David Scott wants the season to start:

"Can't wait."

Spy Mtho Mpendulo backs the Bucs:

"Black is beautiful, up the Bucs!!!"

OreNeile Sejesho supports SuperSport:

"Now make the country proud, Matsatsantsa."

Freedom Xulu is grateful:

"Thank God the league and the cup competitions are back."

MTN8 fixtures

Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United, Saturday 3 August, Orlando Stadium

Stellenbosch FC v TS Galaxy, Sunday 4 August, Danie Craven Stadium

Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City, Saturday 10 August, New Peter Mokaba Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City, Sunday 11 August, Lucas Moripe Stadium

