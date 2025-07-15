Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi is set to return to the Springboks squad ahead of the Georgia clash, and reclaim the captaincy

Coach Rassie Erasmus has named a fresh squad featuring debutants in the front row, with 45 players now used this season

Eben Etzebeth is set to make history with his 133rd cap, as Siya draws closer to his 100 caps for the Springboks

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, who has been sidelined with a niggle in recent games, has made a return to the squad and will potentially feature in the next match against Georgia.

The Boks, who have already lost their strongman Jasper Wiese, banned for four matches, will most welcome the return of Kolisi, who will take back the captaincy for the first time this season.

Who else was named in the squad?

Coach Rassie Erasmus has named a front row that consists of debutants as he prepares his squad for the final Castle Lager Incoming Series, set for Mbombela this coming Saturday.

The addition of Kolisi to the squad brings the number of players Erasmus has used this season to 45, a testament to the huge pool of talent at his disposal.

The Boks will go into this match with a great record against Georgia, having beaten them on two separate occasions.

Kick-off is at 17:10, and the match will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Special match for Eben Etzebeth

History will be at stake for Eben Etzebeth, who is set to make his 133rd appearance for South Africa, making him the most-capped Springbok of all time. For Siya, it will be just seven more caps to reach a century.

How did the Boks fans react to the return of Siya?

@rugbyguy

"Wishing Boan Venter a long and fruitful Springbok career from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 safe in the knowledge that Rassie would NEVER pump and dump a player just to deprive another Tier 1 nation future resource in a chronically understaffed position 😅"

@Bracken_132

"We have so many young players in SA yet we still keep playing 35 36 year Olds in games where we should be seeing the likes of hooker 🤦‍♂️"

@Sosokapa_

"Did they tell Rassie we’re playing Georgia not the All Blacks? 😭😭 Cricket score loading 😭😭"

@StatBoy_Steven

"I was hoping we got to see a bit more of Ethan Hooker in this one.'

@SeanBouw

"@RassieRugby go take down this record"

@AneleT2

"This is the one game we should play without Kolisites(B2B World Cup winning Springboks) and show case new blood Ruan as Captain"

@SbuOfficial

"Expecting 100-0 win"

@Biejanka4

"Captain is back"

@johneetfouche

"you did it blood, you did it!!!!! 💯 Congratulations, I'm so happy and so proud!!

@HlenganiMabaso

"Imagine replacing Wiese with Wiese 🤣🤣🤣"

@1992sFinest

"Nice to see Edwill getting another run. Grant Williams and SFM 9/10 combo should be pretty special too'

@Zulu_Goku

"The Kurt Lee, Handré Pollard and RG Snyman train has come to town once again man ✅🦅@JeanFouche13@johneetfouche,you did it blood, you did it!!!!! 💪😁🥳 Congratulations, I'm so happy and so proud!!"

@Dilliano5

"Cobus Wiese will do his brother justice in that number 8 jersey 👍🏻. In Rassie we trust 🇿🇦"

Source: Briefly News