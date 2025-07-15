A young rugby star, Zedan Johnson, has gone viral on TikTok with Cheslin Kolbe-like sidesteps at a rugby tournament

The young man from Rietkuil Primary School wowed fans and scouts with his dazzling runs, despite his small frame

Social media has erupted in awe and adulation, with celebrities like Siv Ngesi seeing the next Springbok star in him

A young schoolboy has been likened to an up-and-coming Cheslin Kolbe after a viral video of him sidestepping during a friendly rugby game at Craven Week.

The primary school pupil from Rietkuil Primary School, Zedan Johnson, caught the eyes of many on social media with his incredible runs and steps that have apparently seen him land on the radar of several rugby scouts.

A young rugby star, Zedan Johnson, has gone viral on TikTok with Cheslin Kolbe-like sidesteps at a rugby tournament.Image: VISIONHAUS

Source: Getty Images

Zedan impressed and dazzled on the pitch while playing with his fellow peers last week at one of the most competitive rugby tournaments.

What made the young Zedan special?

What made Zedan even more special was the mere fact that he was playing against much bigger rivals, in comparison to his small frame. But he was running past them like a hot knife through butter, scoring a try in his makeshift game.

His moves were widely compared to Springbok Cheslin Kolbe, who has been voted the best winger and scrumhalf of his generation.Kolbe is also the reigning South African Men's Rugby Player of the year.

How did South Africans react to the video?

@brandensauerman

“Nobody cares about Craven Week, and everyone is going crazy about this kid.”

@samedmonds92

“The next Cheslin Kolbe! No DNA, just RSA!”

@Siv Ngesi

“Give him a Springbok contract, put a scrum cap on him, and protect him till he is ready!”

@dan johnson

“They found him 💯💯🔥🔥🔥”

@Tuccii_Cheque

“He plays like me.🗿 ✅ Play like him.❌”

@Goitseone Modimo

“Cause he plays like me” 🙂‍↕️🐐

@Zuluuu

“He doesn’t play like Cheslin, Cheslin plays like him! 🫡”

@The Fuzmonster 🇿🇦

“Get this boy a scholarship ASAP.”

Watch video below.

@iam_thefuture_

“Word of the day: NICE”

@Lebohang

“Rassie is going to play this clip for the Boks during World Cup preparation as motivation 👌👌👌❤️❤️”

@Lawrenceposh

“‘I was playing good; not selfish.’ That’s the right attitude.”

@Ruan?!?!

“Project Cheslin Kolbe starting now 🙏”

@TakaSiso

“He knows himself before Kolbe. ‘He plays like me.’”

@Makoti'WaseZim 🇿🇼🇿🇦

“Yes, Kolbe plays like you boy ❤️😂”

Kolbe's style of play an inspiration for Zedan

The young man, in an interview on TikTok, divulged that Kolbe was indeed his favourite player. That explains the comparisons he has been getting, it is clear where he gets his inspiration from.

Kolbe is widely known for his electrifying pace and dazzling footwork. His ability to break defenses and produce match-winning moments made him a standout performer in 2024.

The South African Rugby star is married to Layla Cupido, and they have three children together. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

The South African Rugby star is married to Layla Cupido, and they have three children together. He recently returned to Mzansi to celebrate the Easter holidays with his family. He also flaunted a Mercedes-Benz he was driving while he was at home.

Kolbe, in a recent post on his social media page, showed off two Mercedes-Benz cars that the total cost was R3.4 million.

Kriel flaunts a R2.1m ride on social media

Briefly News earlier reported that Springboks new captain Jesse Kriel flaunted an expensive car in his recent post on Instagram story.

The luxurious car the Boks player shared the picture on social media is said to be worth R2.1 million in the South African market.

