Liyema Pantsi Announces Release Date for First Single 'Lose Control' After 'Big Brother Mzansi' Win
- On Monday, 1 June 2026, Big Brother Mzansi star Liyema Pantsi confirmed the name and the musician featured on her new single
- Fans expressed overwhelming support for the musician ahead of her anticipated Pop song release
- The reality TV star addressed critics post-Big Brother Mzansi win, celebrating her victory confidently
Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa winner Liyema Pantsi has announced the next step after winning the popular reality TV competition. Liyema Pantsi confirmed the release dates of her first single after Big Brother Mzansi Season 6, featuring a big hip-hop artist.
Before returning to the Big Brother Mzansi house, Liyema had a fledgling music career that culminated in the release of her debut album in December 2024 and a performance with Cici on her Love Tour in East London in March 2025. Liyema Pantsi announced that she will be releasing her first single months after cashing in on the Big Brother Mzansi prize money.
Liyema Pantsi confirms release date for new single
On Monday, 1 June 2026, Liyema shared the cover art of her new single Lose Control on her official Instagram account. She also revealed that she collaborated with Usimamane on the Pop single set to be released on Friday, 5 June 2026. The reality TV star shared why she decided to release a Pop song. The post was captioned:
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“Pop music has always been home to me. And in a space where Pop isn't always accepted in SA or the loudest, choosing to make the music I love feels like believing in something before the world sees it. For every South African kid who grew up loving melodies, big feelings and songs that made them dream. For the pop girls. For the ones who feel deeply and anyone who's been waiting for something a little different. This release means more to me than I can put into words. It's proof that there's room for every sound, every dream and every version of ourselves. I hope it finds the people it's meant for. Lose Control ft. Usimamane — June 5. 💋”
See the post below:
Fans react to Liyema Pantsi's song announcement
In the comments, social media users expressed support for Liyema Pantsi ahead of the song’s release.
Here are some of the comments:
tshepimots said:
“We are ready, Queen of Bazozwa, Siyamosha and England ❤️🔥”
violet3118 remarked:
“Going to lose control Friday 🔥🔥🔥❤️ love that you believe in yourself before the world does 💯 and 🌸🌸🌸 all behind you always ❤️”
moniesebusi shared:
“Bragging rights activated. Keep working, Queen; the sky is the limit. Keep soaring like an eagle. Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 ❤️❤️”
sizzle.x remarked:
"If Tyla did it, you can too. Let’s go, Liliza 🔥🔥🔥"
Liyema Pantsi fires shots at ‘enemies’ after BBMzansi win
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Liyema Pantsi celebrated her Big Brother Mzansi season 6 victory and took a subtle swipe at her critics.
Her celebratory Instagram reel came at a time when runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala's fans were disputing the results that announced Liyema as the winner on Sunday, 22 March 2026.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za