On Sunday, 29 March 2026, Liyema Pantsi celebrated her victory and took a subtle swipe at her critics

The musician was announced as the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 on Sunday, 22 March 2026, with claims that the results were unfair

Fans congratulated Liyema and celebrated her win, while others defended Thandeka and continued to question the legitimacy of the results

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Liyema Pantsi threw subtle jabs at her haters. Image: liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 winner singer Liema, real name Liyema Pantsi, has taken a swipe at her enemies while celebrating her victory.

On Sunday, 22 March 2026, Liyema Pantsi was announced as the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa edition, while Thandeka was named the runner-up.

Several of Thandeka’s fans alleged that their favourite was robbed and produced evidence to support their claim.

Thandeka fuelled speculation with the serious allegations she made against the Big Brother Mzansi production team during her interview on Podcast and Chill.

Liyema Pantsi thanks her fans after BBMzansi win

On Sunday, 29 March 2026, Liyema Pantsi shared her first message on her official X (Twitter) and Instagram accounts, personally thanking her fans for helping her win season six of the reality TV competition through their votes. Part of the post read:

“To everyone who supported me on this journey, voted, prayed, reposted, and believed in me. I see you, I appreciate you, and I carry you with me in every win. ❤️”

Earlier in the post, Liyema gloated that everything she touches prospers and that winning Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 was a full-circle moment. Part of the post read:

“Everything I touch turns into GOLD 👑Last Sunday, my name was called as the winner. A moment that changed everything. I remember being a child with nothing but a dream and a stubborn belief. I used to stand in front of the mirror, speaking life over myself, telling myself that one day the world would know my name. Even when people laughed, even when doors closed, I held onto that quiet voice inside me that said, ‘You are chosen.’ And here I am today.”

Liyema Pantsi throws subtle shade at enemies

She also expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through and helping her win.

“Thank You, God, for carrying me when I didn’t have the strength, for opening doors no man could shut, and for proving that Your timing is always perfect. 🙏🏾” Liyema wrote.

As part of her message, Liyema, without naming names, called on God to scatter her enemies.

“And at the end of the day…Arise, oh God, let my enemies be scattered!” the post reads.

Read the full message below:

In the comments, social media users congratulated Liyema Pantsi, while others fired shots at Thandeka and her fans.

Here are some of the comments:

@Ayomitidipo gushed:

“God arose, and your enemies really scattered. Your victory is delicious. Haters wished it was theirs, but whom God has blessed, no man can curse. Congratulations, Liema, the Bazozwa queen. 🎉🎊”

@LushIceBabe said:

“I knew the 1st day I was told that Liema is coming for a 2nd chance, that you were gonna give me stress, anxiety and high blood pressure😭I was ready to defend. I asked God to hold my hand and walk with me ‘cause I knew what I was getting myself into🤭but look now🎊it was worth it🌸😊”

Liyema Pantsi took subtle shade at her haters. Image: liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Liyema reveals plans for R2 million prize

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Liyema Pantsi discussed her plans for her prize money.

Viewers of the show and fans of the singer congratulated her on winning the R2 million prize.

Source: Briefly News