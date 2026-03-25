Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 star Thandeka Tshabalala came out strong after she was crowned the runner-up

Thandeka has spoken out on the most rewarding part of being on the show despite the challenges she faced

Fans have already gathered their coins to gift Thandeka after she lost out on the grand prize to Liema Pantsi

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Thandeka Tshabalala was ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ S6 runner-up. Image: Thandekatshabalala

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite reality TV star Thandeka Tshabalala might have lost the R2 million grand prize to returning housemate Liema Phantsi on Sunday, 22 March 2026; however, she walked out as the most talked-about.

She recently spoke about the most rewarding part of being on the show, and her fans were at the top of that list.

Thandeka Tshabalala speaks on BBMzansi S6

According to IOL, Thandeka spoke about what helped her climb to the top spot and leave the show as a runner-up. Staying true to herself was the most important weapon she had, adding that her supporters, known as the Thalians, allowed her to be herself, and that was a major reward.

“I was me. I was me, and you allowed me to be me.”

So, how did Thandeka end up as number two on the show? Well, her fans for the most part. But also the fact that she is flexible and can adapt to new environments. Even if it is difficult, like the Big Brother Mzansi house.

“Guys, it’s hard in there. People fight for stupid things. People are in people’s business. There’s no TV, there’s no phone,” she told the news blog.

She said deciding to stay was based on the fact that there were supporters who encouraged her to be herself and not become something she was not.

“But I stayed. I stayed because people were keeping me in there, and they were like, just be you.”

Thandeka Tshabalala was crowned the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ S6 runner-up, and she owes that achievement to herself. Image: Thandekatshabalala

Source: Instagram

Thandeka accepts donations

On X, her fans have created an initiative to gift her money and donate towards her needs. However, the account is linked to Thandeka's mother

"Going forward, all gifting will be done through this account, which is linked to Thandeka’s mother. Thank you so much for the love and contributions so far. We truly appreciate it and will continue to keep you updated," the X page wrote.

On social media, people are still giving Thandeka her flowers:

@LoveSaidNotSo said:

"Thalians don’t entertain negativity. This one was above you. And you still showed up and showed out! The odds have always been against Thandeka, but you did that! Only 3% difference sana! Now go and give Thandeka all your love and support! Make sure she feels it."

EwurakuaA exclaimed:

"Thandeka is one housemate who’ll forever be remembered. She made her mark, and made this season worth watching!"

@ViciousBadbunny congratulated:

"Thandeka, you had the most amazing journey in the BBMzansi Bazozwa season. If not for you, Bazozwa wouldn't have meant anything. Thank you for gracing our screen. You will remain my winner, the sky is just ur starting point, and we will keep on supporting you. Well done on an amazing season."

Fans react to a photo of Mmeli with Thandeka's underwear

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi fans were divided over a picture of Mmeli with his on-screen girlfriend, Thandeka's underwear.

A fan dragged the reality TV star on social media, while other fans defended him.

Source: Briefly News