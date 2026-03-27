Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 star Thandeka Tshabalala has gone on another interview on the Engineer Your Life Podcast

Thandeka Tshabalala seemingly refuses to accept defeat, saying she is the real winner of the competition

Social media users are not fans of Thandeka Tshabalala and her behaviour in these interviews, saying she is a sore loser

Thandeka Tshabalala declares herself the real winner of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ S6. Image: Ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Thandeka Tshabalala continued her interview tour, and her sentiments remain the same: She is the real winner of Big Brother Mzansi S6.

Thandeka says she won Bazozwa

In a recent interview on the Engineer Your Life Podcast, Thandeka said she worked hard just to lose the title of Bazozwa. She said that staying true to herself allowed her to come out on top, despite not winning.

"I am the Queen of Bazozwa, forever. I worked hard to be me. I worked hard not to let those circumstances make me say, 'Thandeka, turn into somebody else. Strategise and be whatever," she boldly stated.

Thandeka then explained what Bazozwa means from her perspective, saying she embodies all of those qualities, except for the actual winner, which was Liema Pantsi.

"Bazozwa is about articulating yourselves well, it's about learning when to sit back and observe that silence is loud. I was all of those things and more, and boy, did they hear. Even the winner knows," she cheekily said. "They should have let a person have what was theirs," adding that even in the previous year's competition, the winner was robbed.

Thandeka then boldly stated that she is the real winner, and nobody can take that away from her.

"I said that the moment I came out, that Thandeka Tshabalala is the queen of Bazozwa, so you can keep whatever, but we all know who the winner was."

Mzansi responds to Thandeka

Mzansi could not stop dragging Thandeka. This is what some people had to say:

@Ngimuhlez said:

"This is an obsession. Is there anything she can offer about herself outside that? I thought she was a rich kid who explored the world? Now she sounds like a loser. Zero class. Sies man. Nthwe ke straatmate."

@xoli23403 shared:

"No, you're not, you lost. Continue being used for numbers by these podcasters, Liema is your Mother. All podcasters use this girl for ratings, call her guys, she's always willing to yap yap yap, gaslighting housemates."

@KeabetsweM46746 said:

"Why is she so aggressive every time she speaks? She’s always in a defensive mode. She can’t speak calmly and ladylike."

@Unusual_Por reacted:

"Most people have low self-esteem, and when they see someone who is bold, confident and unapologetically themselves, they find that intimidating because it reflects what they are not, and so they become haters. Thandeka, you are one of a kind, the Queen of Bazozwa for real."

Fans react to a photo of Mmeli with Thandeka's underwear

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi fans were divided over a picture of Mmeli with his on-screen girlfriend, Thandeka's underwear.

A fan dragged the reality TV star on social media, while other fans defended him.

Source: Briefly News