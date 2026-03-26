On Thursday, 26 March 2026, Thandeka appeared on Podcast and Chill as the celebrity guest and the first Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestant to do so

The runner-up made explosive allegations against the reality TV competition's production team following her loss to the eventual winner, Liema Pantsi

Social media users were divided, with some supporting her claims while others criticised her for coming across as a sore loser

Thandeka made explosive claims against 'BBMzansi' production team. Image: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala has made some explosive allegations against the reality TV competition’s production team.

After Liema Pantsi was announced the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa Edition on Sunday, 22 March 2026, Thandeka’s fans have claimed that she was robbed and presented evidence to support their allegations.

Thandeka added fuel to the conspiracy theories when she appeared as the celebrity guest on the Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Thandeka makes explosive claims against BBMzansi production team

In a clip of the episode shared on X (Twitter) by user @symply_kimm, Thandeka claimed that production edited some of the footage to make her look like the villain. She said that even when everyone was being punished, production made her look like she was the problematic one, while Liema was made to look like a saint.

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“It's the truth. To come out and find out that some of the things were cut, and I was made to be the villain, and then uLiema is obviously, like dainty, dainty. But it's fine. But it was rigged from the inside, the punishments they handed down. Come on now, everybody is serving a punishment, but I'm the one who's wearing amaunicorns, etcetera. You're obviously making me a target in the house, but I don't know, maybe for shock value,” Thandeka said.

Thandeka pointed out her losing margin as evidence that the result had been rigged in Liema’s favour.

“By three percent?” Thandeka said.

The reality TV star even claimed that she was the reason why Big Brother Mzansi’s social media numbers had grown by 100,000 followers.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Thandeka's claims on Podcast and Chill

In the comments, social media users reacted with mixed reactions. While some supported Thandeka, others called her out for being a sore loser.

Here are some of the comments:

@nicolett_nyambe advised:

“@ms_ttshabalala, this is not the way to handle things. It makes you look like a sore loser. Focus on yourself. You have so much potential, honestly. The world awaits you. Go and thrive! You might not have won, but you are a winner. Don’t be bitter. 🙏”

@FunmilayoOlu31 said:

“They are all so dumb!! How do you judge on views🤣!! You haters also watch your videos, do they check the comments too? She had horrible comments made by people.”

@sandi552252156 asked:

“Who keeps feeding her all these delusional theories? 😂 “

@TylerSydSA questioned:

“I hate that that girl won, but how do you cut when it was a live show?”

Thandeka Tshabalala made explosive claims against 'BBMzansi' production team. Image: podcastandchillnetwork

Source: Instagram

Liema reveals plans for R2 million prize

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi season six winner Liema Pantsi revealed how she plans to spend the R2 million grand prize.

Viewers of the show and fans of the singer congratulated her for winning the R2 million prize.

Source: Briefly News