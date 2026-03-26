On Thursday, 26 March 2026, Lasizwe Dambuza shared a video of himself making explosive allegations against Anathi Mvambi, who allegedly dated Dominic Zaca

The video, which was a teaser of an episode of his Drink or Tell the Truth YouTube series, was shared on his official Instagram account

The story gained traction after Musa Khawula reshared a screenshot of Lasizwe's original clip, sparking online debate

Lasizwe Dambuza made explosive allegations against Dominic Zaca's former boyfriend. Image: lasizwe, zaca_dominic

Source: Instagram

Popular YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has left social media buzzing after opening up about a complicated past involving his long-time rival, Dominic Zaca.

The Awkward Dates host took to Instagram on Thursday, 26 March 2026, and shared a teaser for a new episode of his Drink or Tell the Truth YouTube series. In the clip, Lasizwe detailed how he became romantically involved with Anathi Mvambi, who he later discovered was also dating his nemesis, Dominic Zaca.

Lasizwe explained that things started innocently, with Anathi pursuing him and the two eventually hitting it off. He even planned to spoil him with a birthday gift, unaware of the bigger picture.

“So, talks me, talks me, talks me. Then we kick it off. He is in the Eastern Cape, I think. Then his birthday, I think, is in June. I then say, ‘You know what, my babe? Let me do something special for you.’ Kanti, I am opening the floodgates. Then started sending me pictures of shoes. He’s like selling me, ‘Oh, I want this shoe. I want this, I want that.’ I just found out this person was dating that person during my time. He was. It was on my birthday,” Lasizwe said.

However, the situation took a turn when the reality TV star realised he was not the only one in the relationship after stumbling upon photos of Anathi and Dominic Zaca on vacation on 19 July 2025. Adding another twist, Lasizwe claimed that Anathi has since denied ever dating men, despite their alleged fling.

“Literally, there's a screenshot to where they were on quad bikes. So, proper fraud came out now, like he's like, no, I've never dated. I don't do guys,” Lasizwe added.

Watch the video by clicking here.

SA reacts after Lasizwe reveals he also had a fling with Dominic Zaca's ex

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared a screenshot of Lasizwe’s video on his official X (Twitter) account. The post was captioned:

“Lasizwe reveals that he's also had a fling with Dominic Zaca's lil’ boyfriend Anathi Mvambi.”

See the post below:

In the comments, one social media user shared a screenshot of Dominic Zaca alleging that Lasizwe made a pass at their boyfriend.

See the comment below:

Some netizens criticised Anathi Mvambi for being unfaithful, while others reacted with jokes.

Here are some of the comments:

@ross_rori mocked:

“The way he was chowing those Lays chips in that video Dominic posted, you can see the boy is hungry.”

@MzobeNomfundo asked:

“Guys? Y'all sure this boy is 21? He’s moving like a well-experienced player 😭😭😭”

@Surpiiey_Kokiie advised:

“Ninjas must just stop hiding 😭😭😂 eventually all will be exposed in the light like how Gen Mkhwanazi exposed the hosh mafia.”

@KEVIN77360987 said:

“I really want to see his family's reaction to this one, too. They are the ones who came to the internet, threatening to sue Dominic. Are they going to sue Lasizwe, too? 😭😭🤣🤣🤣”

Mzansi reacted after Lasizwe Dambuza exposed Dominic Zaca’s ex. Image: zaca_dominic, lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Dominic Zaca’s alleged swindler breaks silence amid abuse claims

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Dominic Zaca's alleged swindler broke his silence in an audio recording following the abuse claims.

This was after Zaca took to TikTok to make numerous abuse allegations against the said up-and-coming influencer.

Source: Briefly News