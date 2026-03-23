Zozbini Tunzi has recently celebrated her first anniversary with her husband, Luthando Bolowana

The former Miss Universe took it back to her beautiful wedding ceremony, and penned a sweet note

Tunzi, now Mrs Bolowana, has always been candid about her relationship with Luthando, sharing when it all started

Zozibini Tunzi and Luthando Bolowana have been together for 10 years. Image: Zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Love is in the air! Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi marked a year as a married woman.

In a private ceremony attended by just a handful of her industry peers, Zozibini Tunzi said 'I do' to her long-term partner, Botswana-born Luthando Mluleki Bolwana.

Zozi marks anniversary in beautiful throwback

The TV personality's big day took place on Saturday, 22 March 2025, and she was surrounded by love from family, friends, and industry colleagues such as Anele Mdoda and Connie Ferguson.

Taking to Instagram exactly a year later, Zozi Tunzi posted some of the highlights from the nights as well as a short and sweet caption:

“One beautiful year! A million lifetimes to go,” she wrote.

Zozibini Tunzi celebrated her wedding anniversary with hubby Luthando Bolowana. Image: Zozi_tunzi

Source: Instagram

The former beauty queen revealed that she knew just a year into dating that Luthando Bolowana was the one. They have been together for 10 years, having entered a romantic relationship in 2016.

On his birthday, Zobini said, "The warmest hand to hold and one that never lets me win at thumb wars. Happy birthday, Sthandwa Sam. Life is all the more beautiful with you in it. I love you."

According to TshisaLIVE, Zozi felt heavy emotions when it rained on her wedding day.

“I woke up on my white wedding day, and it was raining. I was concerned and crying, and he called me to reassure me that everything that happened on the day was meant to happen. A magical thing happened when I walked down the aisle, and it stopped raining when we exchanged vows,” she was quoted as saying, and added that the rain, as well as the sun which came afterwards, were blessings.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Fans congratulate Zozi Tunzi and hubby

Below are some of the sweet reactions:

lungisatunzi gushed:

"Yhoo ndigugile mos, congratulations, my children. Woow, we enjoyed every moment. May God always be with you in this beautiful and wonderful union."

this.isarsan stated:

"From the first time I heard you speak l fell in love with the character of a woman who holds a purpose greater than herself may life be as beautiful for you as you have been inspiring to so many. Congratulations."

stylecandy gushed:

"What a beautiful bride. Congratulations to both of you on the milestone."

Fatsoramane said:

"May the almighty God be the centre of your beautiful union. Cheers to Forever and always."

Zozi dedicates love song to hubby

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zozibini posted a video of her singing a love song she wrote for her husband.

Zozi wrote the song with a songwriter called Muneyi. She gave a closer look at the song on Instagram, saying, "A fun fact about the song in question. It is almost two years old. Muneyi was teaching me how to write music, and on this particular day, he asked me how I was feeling at that point in my life. I told him I was in love."

Source: Briefly News