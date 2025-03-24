Former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi and her husband caught Mzansi by surprise when they got married on Saturday 22 March 2025

Zozibini Tunzi's husband whose identity was largely kept a secret was revealed as Luthando Bolowana

The couple has shared interests although Zozibini Tunzi revealed that her husband isn't a fan of anime

Zozibini Tunzi's husband has been identified as Luthando Bolowana. Image: tyme_collective

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi left South Africans with their jaws on the floor after getting married on Saturday 22 March 2025. The private wedding ceremony took place at the breathtaking Belair Pavilion venue in Paarl. Mzansi was also impressed by how the former Miss South Africa and her husband kept their relationship completely out of the public eye.

Who is Zozibini Tunzi's husband Luthando Bolowana?

Naturally, a section of South Africans was curious to uncover the identity of Zozibini Tunzi’s husband. According to IOL, the man who got married to Zozibini Tunzi is Luthando Bolowana.

While the two managed to keep their romance under the radar, an entry on their wedding website gave Mzansi a rare glimpse into the man who married the record-setting former Miss Universe.

Luthando Bolowana described himself as a loving husband who enjoys spending quality time indoors with his wife Zonzibini Tunzi.

“I love spending quality time with my wife. She’s a homebody, so I enjoy movie nights with her. We’re big fans of the Marvel universe, and Game of Thrones is our favourite show to watch together,” he shared.

He's an avid Manchester United Supporter

Luthando Bolowana revealed that he’s a business-oriented outgoing individual who loves to discuss business with friends over drinks. He is also an avid supporter of Manchester United Football Club.

“I love sports and, unfortunately, suffer alongside the red side of Manchester. I’m a huge Man United fan. I also enjoy hanging out with my friends over drinks, mostly brainstorming business ideas and offering each other guidance,” he added.

In a lighthearted moment, Zozi Tunzi hilariously revealed that her husband isn't into anime. She revealed how she has been trying to persuade him to watch it without any progress.

“I’ve also been trying to get him into anime, but he insists on calling it cartoons—so no progress there yet,” she joked.

Beyond what is shared on their wedding website, Luthando Bolowana remains a mystery. He is allegedly a private individual who doesn’t have a social media account.

Zozibini Tunzi revealed that her husband Luthando Bolowana isn't a fan of anime. Image: tyme_collective

Zozibini bags Miss Universe Vietnam gig

Even after her reign as Miss South Africa and Miss Universe ended, Zozibini Tunzi kept making the country proud on the world stage.

In 2024, Zozibini bagged a gig as one of the judges for the Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 finale. The finale was held on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

The crown was won by Miss Vietnam 2014 Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên.

Zozibini Tunzi dragged for ditching her signature short natural hair

Meanwhile, in another report, Briefly News reported how Zozibini Tunzi received mixed reactions after she ditched her short natural hair for a new hairdo in October 2024.

The new hairstyle which she debuted at the Moët & Chandon event caused a stir on social media.

