Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi recently turned heads with her latest hairdo. The stunner, who is famous for always rocking her short natural hair, stunned fans with her pixie look.

Zozibini Tunzi’s new hairstyle received mixed reactions from fans. Image: Roy Rochlin

Zozibini Tunzi's new hairstyle causes a stir

South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi always makes it her mission to stand out at events. The star joined the entertainment industry's who's who, including Boity Thulo, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and Ama Qamata at the Moët & Chandon event.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reposted a picture showing Zozibini's latest hairstyle on his X page. The snap showed the beauty queen rocking a pixie hairstyle and stunning earrings. He captioned the picture:

"Zozibini Tunzi looks undeniably stunning and exudes elegance."

Fans respond to Zozibini Tunzi's new hairstyle

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the model's new look. Some admitted that Zozi would look beautiful in any hairstyle, while others felt the new look was not for her.

@trankwility said:

"Just a face in the crowd, not a head turner."

@Tech_carnly commented:

"Wow, she's beautiful. She's ageing like fine wine; no maponapona here pictures."

@zizilishnonifyd wrote:

"Doesn't look like her but she's beautiful still☺️🥹😁"

@AbongileZaki5 added:

"True, she looks more beautiful in braids and in her natural hair..."

@maja30399409 said:

"Haha whats stunning here."

@IrisJulianne wrote:

"I've been wondering gore ke mang...🤔 It's her but she doesn't look like her, akits la ntshwara an."

@dezza3ee added:

"We are so used to her fader look, but she looks different with different hairstyles. Beautiful anyway❤️"

