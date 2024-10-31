A TikTok video of a Cassper Nyovest lookalike showing off his dance moves got Mzansi talking

The clip, filmed outside a night spot, gathered 350k views and over 500 comments on the platform

Netizens were shocked by his resemblance to the famous SA rapper and raved about his dance skills

A TikTokker impressed Mzansi with his dance moves. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @therealflwlss/TikTok

A video of a man who looks like South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken TikTok by storm.

Man giving Mufasa vibes

In the clip, the doppelgänger was filmed showing his impressive rhythm in the streets, just outside a busy night spot. From his dance style to his mannerisms, everything about him screamed Mufasa vibes.

Dance video becomes a hit on TikTok

The post on the TikTok account @therealflwlss clocked over 350,000 views and over 500 comments. Viewers were amazed at the uncanny resemblance. The guy's confident moves and high energy left no doubt that he could pass as the rapper's twin.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users admired the gent and showed him love in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@Ikhu.411 said:

"He's no longer Kobus ke Kabelo."

@bigbrother_pat wrote:

"They tried to stop Kobus and he was like I'm only getting started. 😂😂"

@GoodwillSiyabonga posted:

"I thought it was Cassper. 😂😂😂"

@Brendylicious mentioned:

'Kobus was born for the kasi life. He's a true groovist. 🥰🥰😂😂"

@thand562 stated:

"Unobu Cassper Nyovestnyana ngaphakathi."

@mzwandilesikolo joked:

"Cassper Nyovest watch out."

@Asante typed:

"When you tell your friend it's time to go, but they don't want."

@MauConstructionandProjects added:

"Hulle eet nie wat ons eet nie."

@Tanmud21 said:

This December is gonna next level. I can already see it. People are already acting like its the holidays. 🤣"

Cassper's lookalike at petrol station amazes SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man became a viral sensation for looking like SA rapper, Cassper Nyovest. The guy had the same beard and kasi personality, just like the rapper.

The uncanny resemblance was undeniable, and the clip spread on social media like wildfire. In just a day, the footage got close to 800,000 views and over 40,000 likes.

