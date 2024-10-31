A 16-seater taxi in Bloemfontein was hilariously spotted with a VW badge at the back and front

The creativity led people to think that the driver loved the Volkswagen company to an extreme extent

The online community reacted with thousands of comments and likes, with many laughing

A Free State taxi driver rocked a VW badge. Images: @fizkes/ Getty Images, @riss_sikweyiya/ TikTok

A 16-seater was spotted in Bloemfontein with a vehicle sign that did not belong to it. Netizens are in laughter.

In a TikTok video upload

ed by @riss_sikweyiya, the quantum is seen operating in the streets of Bloemfontein. However, what captured people's attention was its brand sign.

Quantum belong to the Toyota brand. However, this one had a man-made sign that suggested it was from Volkswagen. People laughed at how the person replaced their sign.

"You will see things in Bloemfontein 🤣🤣what monstrosity is this."

Taxi driver puts VW badge on taxi

See the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the creativity

The video gained over 430k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Thebe Seodigeng wrote:

"My guy just love Volkswagen."

@Vusi Xaba wondered:

"I Wonder why VW is not making taxi."

@user4338335613224 said:

"Only in free state😅😅."

@Olebogeng Seekoei was entertained:

"When they saw the rear they completely lost it 😂."

@Captain_senkosi😎 joked:

"Astron quantum 😅😂😂😂."

@kayrmoloantoa shared:

"It's a sign that vw must release quantum."

@kaygee_general commented:

"Looks like u wer expecting a different badge at the back 😂😂😂."

@sambanelly25 said:

"I love South Ahhh 😂 🇿🇦 Anything is possible."

@Lucia Mboneli laughed:

"The person behind the camera doesn't approve at alllll 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

