A video of a taxi driver hilariously struggling with the main door has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @shudukie6, the taxi is full of people who are presumably going to work in the morning. Passengers wanted to get off the taxi as they had reached their destination.

However, to their surprise, the door was giving them a hustle. The driver got out to help open the sliding door from the outside. Listen?! It was a mission and a half to open that door. And the sad part is that every time someone wants to get out he will have to help them. This situation is taking time and potentially making other people late for work.

"That time ento esi late yona." (That time we are so late)

Taxi door gives passengers a hard time

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens make jokes about the situation

The video gained over 3k likes, with many online users not taking the situation seriously because taxi shinanigans in Mzansi have become a norm.

@simaaa.a_ wrote:

"Our taxi’s are falling apart😂😂."

@Duduzile Tshabalala commented:

"Literally taxis from Alex to Sandton 😭🤣🤣."

@Mba'leeᥫ᭡. shared:

"She couldn't wait to get out 😭."

@Certified Khanya🫶🏾 was entertained:

"Imagine when it’s raining keh😭😭😂😂."

@Sphongoe laughed:

"Sandton taxi le😂😂."

@user16057694553426 was in disbelief:

"Bathong😳."

@phutimarutla joked:

"Shake before you use haoo👌🔥🤣🤣."

@ᴍᴢᴡᴀɴᴅɪʟᴇ ᴢᴡᴀᴋɪ xᴀʙᴀ said:

"He knows where to touch it😆😆😆."

Drunk taxi driver arrested in Cape Town

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town taxi driver who was arrested while transporting passengers.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @tsepisokaforever, it is a rainy day in the mother city. The driver was pulled over by traffic officers who allegedly found the man to be too drunk to be on the road. One officer drove the passengers back to the taxi rank where they had to start all over again and catch a new taxi.

