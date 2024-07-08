A South African woman (@patiencesebop) on TikTok pranked a taxi full of passengers

She pretended to be on the phone with a man who needed a human sacrifice in exchange for money

The prank video went viral, with South Africans finding it hilarious, especially the men's panicked reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman had men in a taxi scared for their lives. Image: @patiencesebop

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman hilariously pranked a group of unsuspecting men in a taxi.

Woman pranks taxi passengers

A TikTok video by @patiencesebop shows a woman seated in a moving taxi with passengers. She asked the driver to lower the radio volume as she needed to accept a phone call.

The woman proceeded to answer the phone and could be heard speaking to a man named Ntate Ramadimeja as she confirmed being in a taxi at R37 Road headed to Mashishing with several people in it.

The woman explained that she was in need of money and didn’t mind if Ntate Ramadimeja caused the taxi to have an accident, thereby using the passengers as a human sacrifice. She said the man could do as he pleased with the passengers as long as she was unharmed and got her money.

The men in the taxi reacted with anger and fear upon hearing the woman on the phone before the taxi came to a halt, and they quickly jumped off.

The woman was left in stitches as she tried to follow the men and explain the joke.

Watch the funny video below:

SA left in stitches

The woman’s prank proved to be comedy gold as scores of SA netizens flooded the comments section with funny remarks and banter.

Thulisile Mashishi was entertained:

"This has to be the best prank ever.”

Rati2023 loved the funny content:

“ there's no need to pay DSTV ke hwile ka disego.”

Nokhaya commented:

“Guys we need help in South Africa, it's getting worse every day .”

MaMchabe laughed at one of the men in the taxi:

“Someone took off the hat to hear her properly .”

Sia Khakhakha loved the prank:

‘Best prank ever I'm Xhosa but I heard everything .”

Mohale left a funny comment:

“I think we're the ones being pranked .”

Melchizedek@88 commented:

“I wanted to laugh, but my mother-in-law will think that I'm laughing at her wig and Carvela .”

N'thabi commented:

“Nobody said anything about the guy who took off his cap .”

Man pranks Mzansi security guards

In another story, Briefly News reported that funny guy Tim Morrel pulled out his inner Leon Schuster.

The TikTok star made Mzansi enjoy a good laugh at his expense.

Tim Morrel decided to test whether car security guards protect cars or were just there for vibes. He embraced his inner Leon Schuster and risked getting a peppery whooping just to have Mzansi share a good laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News