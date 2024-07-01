A hilarious man pulled off a classic a prank on Mzansi’s security guards

The man who got the idea from a fellow TikTokker wanted to find out if car guards actually protected cars

The funny guy named, Tim Morrel risked getting a hot whooping trying to make Mzansi laugh

Funny guy Tim Morrel pulled out his inner Leon Schuster.

A young man pulled off a hilarious prank on car security guards. Image: @timmorrel

Source: TikTok

The TikTok star made Mzansi enjoy a good laugh at his expense.

Ama 2K will forever cause havoc

The 2000s kids have proven time and time again that they are the most unhinged people. They create all sorts of jaw-dropping pranks that exceed human comprehension.

One of them, Tim Morrel, decided to test whether car security guards protect cars or were just there for vibes. He embraced his inner Leon Schuster and risked getting a peppery whooping just to have Mzansi share a good laugh.

The young master tested the security guards’ patience by pretending to rob cars. He broke into his own car, trying to convince security he was a bad guy.

Some guards weren’t having it and let him be, while some almost gave him a good beating.

Watch the video below:

Catching Mzansi’s hijackers

The prank was hilarious, especially when Tim tried to run for his life after one guard threatened to give him a good whooping. Netizens were dusted by the prank and flocked to Tim’s comments section:

@Letshoba thought that man was hilarious:

"Robbing cars in flip flops is crazy."

@Renier is not so sure if the prank was a good plan:

"This seem like an experiment that could go horribly wrong."

@Swedish_ivy noticed the security guard's mood:

"Last guy having a bad day."

Mzansi hijacking problem

Briefly News also reported that a couple on TikTok found a hopeless man roaming the streets at night naked after being hijacked. The victim is seen a bit confused after the attack as he explains the sudden incident to the couple.

The lovers offered the man some warm clothes as they filmed him to post the clip on their TikTok. The gent explained that he had just been hijacked and that the robbers took all of his belongings including his clothes. The shivering man was clearly in distress as he still seemed shocked by the sudden incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News