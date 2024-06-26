A TikTok video by Prudence Sesinyi went viral after sharing what happened to her after a recent mall run

Prudence documented a funny shopping mishap where she bought so much that her luxury sports car couldn't fit all the bags

Viewers found the situation humorous, with some even wishing they had problems like hers

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a funny video of herself in an unexpected shopping spree predicament.

Woman struggles to fit shopping items in sports car

A TikTok video by Prudence Sesinyi (@prudeeee) shows two shopping trolleys filled with shopping bags and plastics near a two-door luxury sportscar that proved to be way too small to fit all her newly bought items.

"You went shopping for a few things, but now your toy doesn't have space for a few things," Prudence shared.

Mzansi wants Prudence's problems

The video garnered many views online from netizens who were amused by the woman's predicament. Others shared how they wished they had her nice life problems.

Neo.mxx shared:

"The kind of problems I want to have‍."

Amor wanted Prudence's problems:

"These are the type of problems to locate me."

kagiso mathe could relate:

"That's me I can never enter a shop with a list and come out with the items I only wrote."

reacted:

"This is what I waaaaant!"

Thandaza commented:

"Lol atleast you still have your things, mina I shopped and shopped before I had a car and left everything in the taxi."

mpho born to attract commented:

" When others they asking God for daily bread, wena you ask God for the whole bakery may God also remember me."

