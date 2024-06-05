A woman on TikTok took to TikTok to complain about the tiring admin of being a married hun

A lady on TikTok shared her least favourite things about marriage.

A certain Mrs isn’t so happy about getting married.

Marriage is not a game

A woman took to TikTok to discuss the worst part of being married. Mrs Kolotosi told her followers that the most annoying part of getting married is having to change your entire identity.

Mrs Koloti said:

“You are better because you don’t have to change your email and your signatures and your ID and your passport and all of your other documents that you have because you surname is not changed. It’s a lot of work.”

Makoti’s nice life problems

The Makoti’s nice life problems are not so nice after all because with all the changes she has to make to settle into her new role, most of her time is spent running from pillar to post to celebrate her new legal name.

Netizens expressed their mixed feelings about the matter:

@Fortunate.Mtsweni caught on with the woman's gloating:

"What a subtle flex."

@mfundo. not nomfundo would rather have the Makoti's problems:

"Rather those problems than the ones I’m facing now."

@vuyiswa. mentioned that the woman's problems are her dream:

"THAT IS WHAT I WANT."

@Sthembile Mkize had a lot of questions to ask:

"Why change your personal email though!?? That’s too much admin bakithi."

@Barbara Tee Matebesi mentioned her own struggles:

"I’m almost 10 years in and I haven’t changed my details at work."

Modern day Makoti

Briefly News also reported that a makoti is leaning towards her fashion-forward side with her traditional headwear. The makoti showcased her stunning looks on her TikTok with the hopes that the modern-day makotis would find her page to spice up their conservative image.

The internet is in love with the Makoti’s style and gorgeous creativity. Many social media flocked to her comments section to praise her stunning headgear and to manifest marriage soon. The post has a thread of 1523 comments that are pleased with the makoti’s style.

