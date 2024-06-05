Nadia Nakai faced harsh judgement for her latest video where she was promoting her new song

The rapper danced in a very raunchy and provocative manner while singing her song Umfazi

Bragga revealed her leopard-print underwear, leaving almost nothing to the imagination

Nadia Nakai was told to do better after she shared her latest video on Instagram. The rapper danced provocatively as she was getting dressed but the video failed to impress.

Nadia Nakai got dragged and fans asked her to be a better role model to the younger generation. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai criticized for showing her underwear

Award-winning SA rapper Nadia Nakai received some harsh backlash for her recent video. The rap star was promoting her new song Umfazi featuring Umthakati Kush but it was her conduct in the video which grabbed the most attention.

Nadia Nakai unleashed her raunchy and provocative dance moves, while singing her song.

"MOST TRENDING SONG RIGHT NOW! From THE HEAD UMFAZI! Download/Stream my new single UMFAZI now! Tag me in your videos! The HEAD UMFAZI would love to see em!"

Mzansi says Nadia should do better

In the video, Bragga revealed her black leopard-print thong, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Netizens pleaded with the rapper to set a better example to the younger generation of girls who look up to her.

tansloren stated:

"I don’t think you celebrities understand how much impact and influence you have on our kids I understand it’s your body and you should whatever you want but at least understand that this is a public platform and they are kids who do what you do."

andeme_199 criticised:

"That’s why I like Zari Bosslady, she’s unique, she’s not going out there naked , she’s the queen."

simzee_mflat explained:

"This is not the connotation that should represent the song. “Wathinta abafazi wathinta imbokodo” has a much more powerful, deeper meaning than what you are portraying in this particular video. Yes, with your other hip hop tracks it would be befitting, just not on this song. Hopefully your music video won’t be anything like 'that'.”

octaviamone said:

"Please don’t wear that. You're so beautiful we don’t need to see your drawers."

Nadia Nakai slammed for dance moves in remembrance to AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai was called into order by her fans for her rather unusual twerking.

Bragga posted a video on her socials with a note to the late AKA before the 947 Joburg event. She and AKA's daughter Kairo, performed at the event as well.

Some netizens were not impressed with her bits showing as she jumped on a TikTok challenge as they used to do with her late boyfriend.

