Makazole Mapimpi wowed fans after showing off his singing skills in a video shared on TikTok on Thursday, 26 June 2025

In the video, Makazole Mapimpi sang along to a popular Maskandi hit song while immaculately dressed

Fans praised his vocal talent and Makazole Mapimpi further melted hearts with a kind gesture to his fans

Makazole Mapimpi showed off his hidden talent in a viral video. Image: makazoli

Source: Instagram

Springboks and Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi has proven that he is not a one-trick pony after showcasing a talent fans didn’t know he possessed: his singing voice.

While he is known for making and taking tackles, Makazole Mapimpi recently proved that he is not only a force to be reckoned with on the rugby field. The Boks winger has been trending for quite a while now, and it has nothing to do with rugby.

Makazole Mapimpi shows off his singing voice

In a video posted on his TikTok account, Mapimpi proved that he is a force to be reckoned with, on or off the rugby field. The Amabhoko-bhoko wing player gave his fans a glimpse of an alternative career path he could take should he retire from rugby.

In a video shared on TikTok on Thursday, 26 June 2025, Makazole Mapimpi effortlessly sang along to Abathakathi by Govozile while sitting in the driver’s seat of his car. In the caption, Mampipi playfully took a jab at his detractors with a famous Zulu exclamation. The post was captioned:

“Wethu hayi kabi”

Mampipi displayed his vocal prowess as he sang about resilience in the face of witchcraft. In the now-viral TikTok video, Mampipi was dressed to the nines in Rayban shades and a pink Parlemo F.C. replica jersey.

Watch the video of Makazole Mapimpi singing below:

Fans react as Mapimpi Makazole shows hidden talent

The reactions from fans were mostly positive, with many admiring the Boks player’s hidden talent and how the song had a personal meaning to him based on how he sang it. Some of his female fans lost all restraint and enthusiastically responded to him in the comments. Makazole further won hearts as he took time to respond to some of the comments.

Here are some of the comments:

Zee joked:

“I’m just passing by to remind ladies about the VAR account. Behave 🤭🤭😂😂”

MaKay said:

“This song is too personal 😢🥺😢”

Mazwendoda Shabane gushed:

“The fact that he's replying 🙏🔥”

Dee🌷🎀 remarked:

“The voice changing 😂😂😂😂🔥🔥❤️😅”

lehakwe.everyday highlighted:

“I was expecting comments on why he’s not playing this weekend, but these are better, thanks bafazi😭😭😭😂🤣”

Mampipi Makazole's wife shares picture of post-baby body

Mampipi Makazole isn't the only individual in his household who has gone viral on social media.

Briefly News reported that Mampipi Makazole's wife, Swazi, had the timeline in a chokehold after sharing a picture of her post-baby body on her Instagram stories.

Makazole Mapimpi had social media buzzing when news broke that he was married to a beauty influencer who was pregnant with their first child.

The businesswoman and influencer posted the photo flaunting her banging body after giving birth.

