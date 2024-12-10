The South African rugby player Makazole Mapimpi's wife, Swazi, recently had fans talking

The Springbok star's wife recently showed off her banging post-baby body on her social media page

The businesswoman and beauty influencer shared the picture on her Instagram stories

Makazole's wife showed her body. Image: @swazisoil, @makazoli

Source: Instagram

The South African rugby player Makazole Mapmpi and his wifey Swazi have again made headlines on social media.

Makazole's wife shows off her post-baby body

The Springbok player Makazole Mapimpi had social media buzzing when news of him being married to a beauty influencer who happened to be pregnant with their first child.

Recently, the businesswoman and influencer Swazi became the talk of the town after sharing a picture of her post-baby body on her Instagram stories. The star posted the photo flaunting her banging body after giving birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Who is Makazole Mapimpi

Makazole Mapimpi is one of the country's best rugby players. The star plays for the Sharks and the South African national team, the Springboks. Mapimpi was part of the team winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023. Mapimpi was born in Tsholomnqa, a rural area and village in East London in the Eastern Cape province in South Africa in the Mdantsane District and raised in a rural and poor environment. From being selected into the Springboks in June 2018, he emerged as the best Winger of the year and had a meteoric rise internationally.

Although he rarely shares his personal life on social media, Mapimpi recently made headlines when he welcomed his first child with content creator Sasha De Sousa sometime this year.

Makazole Mapimpi bags huge brand partnership

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Makazole Mapimpi's exciting collaboration with Hollywoodbets.

The Rugby World Cup champion and Springboks player was announced as the latest ambassador for the growing betting brand. Mapimpi said he was looking forward to seeing what the partnership would do not only for himself but for the community as well:

"I align with Hollywoodbets because I love giving back to the community."

Source: Briefly News