Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus recently had social media abuzz after revealing that Mapimpi is married

The Boks coach also disclosed that the rugby union player is also expecting a child

Many netizens on social media were stunned by the news of the star expecting a child, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Makazoli Mapimpi's wife is expecting his first child. Image: @makazoli

Social media is abuzz as Springbok player Makazoli Mapimpi again makes headlines on social media.

News of Makazoli Mapimpi's wife and unborn baby trends on X

The South African rugby union player Makazoli Mapimpi became the talk of the town once again on social media after the Bok's head coach, Rassie Erasmus, revealed during a media briefing that Mapimpi is married and expecting his first child.

He said:

"Mapimpi's wife is giving birth. We don't want to keep him away from that."

Twitter (X) user @SteviePSport also shared the news about the 34-year-old rugby player on social media.

He wrote:

"Makazole Mapimpi's wife is due to give birth any day, so he has not linked up with the Springboks this week. Family always so important for this team so never an option to miss the birth of his child. Canan Moodie gets his chance."

Netizens react to Makazoli expecting a child

Many netizens on social media were stunned by the news of the star expecting a child, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions:

@kay_living_ wrote:

"You mentioned a child and wife along with Mapimpi in one sentence. Like how? Sometimes don't report such things."

@EzamaCirha questioned:

"Haybo when did he get married kanti?"

@Inenekazi1 said:

"Nkulunkulu why? Why my man? why?"

@buhleh__ commented:

"I don't think you truly understand how many people across the country are vomiting blood right now at the third word in your tweet."

@Gadi_Lee responded:

"Bathong he's married."

@OfentseShezi replied:

"And his wife is beautiful yerrrrr!"

Springboks' star Makazole Mapimpi’s old primary school gets revamped

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote about how Mapimpi's former primary school received an incredible revamp following the airing of the documentary MAP1MP1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story.

RYOBI Africa fulfilled their promise to upgrade Mapimpi's former school. According to Mike Sharman, RYOBI Africa vowed to step in and fix Mapimpi's neglected former primary school, and they stuck to their promise.

