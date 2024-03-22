Springboks superstar and Rugby World Cup champion Makazole Mapimpi recently wore a fancy suit

The sports star had the ladies on the internet drooling, saying he looked very handsome in the X posts

Ladies' hearts almost dropped to their stomachs thinking he was getting married; however, he was announced as Relevance For Men Tailored Suits' new Brand Ambassador

No, ladies, Rugby World Cup champion Makazole Mapimpi is not getting married. The rugby player recently wore a fancy suit, which gave ladies heart palpitations.

Makazole Mapimpi looked handsome in a luxury tuxedo and had the ladies drooling. Image: @makazoli

Source: Instagram

Makazole stuns in a lux tux

The sports star stunned the ladies in his recent pictures, where he donned a stunning white blazer and shirt combo with green trousers.

Typically, women assumed that he was sharing his wedding photos as he looked very handsome, and the backdrop screamed wedding reception vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mapimpi announces as ambassador

Much to the ladies' relief, Mapimpi was announced as the newest ambassador for Relevance For Men Tailored Suits.

@TshepoTsala from the company said:

"The cat is finally out of the bag today as we are pleased to announce that the x2 World Cup winning Winger Mr Makazoli Mapimpi is a Relevance For Men Tailored Suits new Brand Ambassador. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship for both parties."

Netizens express relief over the news

Many people congratulated the businessman for bagging such a talented superstar. But, the ladies had a lot of venting to do.

@chuluwillie:

"I almost fell down, I thought he was getting married."

@Malome_Zol:

"Mr Perfect in my eyes. I love everything you are. That sparkle in your eyes when you take a look at me. I am taken with you babe. I can not resist giving you all of me. I wanna give you everything."

@SpokyJama:

"Makes sense to me."

@Kgabi_feela:

"Ok, he’s not getting married. That’s good."

@_Nadimadisha:

"I thought he was getting married. Cishe ngafa (I almost died.)"

@KgosigadiTholo:

"Yohhhh! It thought he was getting married!! Yohhhh! iCrush yam."

Mapimpi;s old school gets facelift

In a previous report from Brielfy News, Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi's old high school, the Jim Mvabaza Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape recently received a much-needed facelift.

The major upgrade was made possible by a R1.4 million renovation project by sponsors Bucco Timber City and RYOBI and has inspired many SA netizens.

Source: Briefly News