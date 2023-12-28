The Springbok star came from a background filled with hardship and heartbreak playing without boots in the Eastern Cape

Though making a late entry into the national team he has become one of the most beloved Springbok players

He is the first South African player to ever score a try in the final of a Rugby World Cup

Springbok Makazole Mapimpi had a celebrated meteoric rise from rural Eastern Cape to World Cup Champion—source: Instagram.

Mapimpi Came From a Tough Upbringing

Throughout the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, the video of a tearful Rassie Erasmus talking about Springbok Winger Makazole Mapimpi had recirculated on numerous social media platforms.

The video, which dates back to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, sees the Springbok Director of Rugby talking about the team's decision to have pictures of their families on their team numbers.

While holding back tears, Erasmus says, “On the back of your numbers, you can have photos of family members… He only had photos of himself because he didn’t have anyone else.”

This reflects the pure passion and drive that Mapimpi is revered and loved for, with a life that has seen extreme hardship. Born in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, Mapimpi lost his father, mother, and siblings at an early age.

In a DSTV segment about the player, he said that, by all accounts, he probably should never have made it this far. He continues, “It was quite tough for me because most of the time, I used to sleep without food; I used to play rugby without boots. I didn’t have anyone at home… I had to take care of myself.”

Making a Name for Himself in the World of Rugby

His star had been meteoric following his selection into the amateur Border Bulldogs side. In 2018, his star rose even further when he was signed to the Free State Cheetah and debuted for the Springboks at 27.

Mapimpi soon won the hearts of all rugby fans with a stellar performance in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, becoming the first South African player ever to score a try in a World Cup Final when the Springboks beat England to clinch their third championship.

Though his 2023 World Cup was cut short due to a facial injury against Tonga, he still celebrated with his team following their fourth World Cup win.

Springboks' Star Makazole Mapimpi’s Old Primary School Gets Revamped After His Documentary

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote about how Mapimpi's former Primary school received an incredible revamp following the airing of the documentary MAP1MP1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story.

RYOBI Africa fulfilled their promise to upgrade Mapimpi's former school. According to Mike Sharman, RYOBI Africa vowed to step in and fix Mapimpi's neglected former primary school, and they stuck to their promise. Sharing pictures of how it's started vs how it's going on his X page.

