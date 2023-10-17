South African rugby fans SBWLed to see Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi on the field

This was after he posted a picture of himself on Instagram, assuring fans that he is doing well after picking up an injury during the Springboks match with Tonga

Netizens were worried about him and hoped that he would recover soon to get back in the game

South Africans wished Makazole Mapimpi well after he posted a picture of himself recovering from his injury. Image: Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

South Africans begged Springbok player Makazole Mapimpi to return to the national rugby squad and help them after he posted an update on his injury.

Mapimpi picked up injuries to his face after the Springboks’ victory over Tonga, causing him to drop out of the Rugby World Cup.

Makazole gives an injury update

Makazole posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account, @makazoli, with a caption saying he was “all good.” The winger suffered a fractured cheekbone, and his eye became swollen after the Springboks thrashed Tonga. According to Times LIVE, Mapimpi had to undergo surgery and is recovering at home.

This means that he won’t be returning to the Rugby World Cup. South Africa has been performing very well at the Rugby World Cup. After their victory over Tonga, they qualified for the knockout stages, beating France in the quarter-finals to make it to the semi-finals. View his post on Instagram here.

South Africans wish him well

Netizens pleaded for him to return to the World Cup to give the Bokke a hand.

Naledimofficial said:

“Just ice that down and go help the Boys, Makazoli.”

Zoepaparas added:

“WE need a Mapimpi try for our back-to-back finale.”

Cryssdemoor wrote:

“There’s no keeping a legend like you down for long! Hoping to see you back on the field soon. You’re the reason our neighbours think we’re crazy here in the UK every time we watch a match with you playing. We wish you a quick recovery and hope to see you back soon.”

Nicki_d_ was worried:

“Though we appreciate that you’re in good spirits, that second fame looks rather painful. Please get well soon.”

Lipstickjunkee gushed:

“We missed you. So nice to see your gorgeous face. You are brave beyond measure, and you will make a huge comeback.”

Nepsta wished him well.

“Get well, fighter. Your contributions are immensely felt.”

