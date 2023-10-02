DJ Fresh has celebrated the Springboks as they won their match against Tonga on Sunday, 1 October 2023

After the Bokke came out victorious in their match, they remained in the running to defend the Rugby World Cup

Mzansi joined the DJ and podcaster in congratulating the team, and many anticipate an even epic finish

DJ Fresh is one proud Bokke fan. The former radio presenter gave the Springboks team a shout out following their win at the Rugby World Cup.

DJ Fresh joined Mzansi in congratulating the Springboks after they won their quarter-final match on Sunday. Image: @djfreshsa

The Bokke win against Tonga

The South African rugby giants, Springboks, beat Tonga on Sunday, 1 October 2023, with the final score being 49-18. After the Bokke came out victorious in their match at the Stade de Marseille stadium, they remained in the running to possibly win the Rugby World Cup.

They are currently leading group B with 15 points, but that number stands to change after Ireland and Scotland go head-to-head on Saturday, 7 October 2023.

Mzansi and DJ Fresh back the Bokke

After being one step closer to securing their spot in the quarter-finals, the Springboks received praise from Mzansi, including DJ Fresh. Fans of the team anticipate an even epic finish, should the Boks make it.

"Well done Okes," wrote DJ Fresh.

Mzansi reacts to the Springbok's win

This is what Mzansi had to say about the win, as many highlighted their favourite moments from the match:

@OSStheeBOSS said:

"Lekka result for the boitjie will take the "W"."

@NkosanaDM74 rejoiced:

"I am loving this."

@TandoManana added:

"I must say we were not convincing with this 5 bonus point win. In two weeks, we will face France in the 1/4 Finals. It was not our A team playing but will take the win. Credit to Tonga 4 showing up. Again, a call to give Tier 2 nations more game time vs Tier 1 nations."

DJ Fresh gives kudos to SABC for broadcasting Rugby World matches

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Fresh reacted to the SABC agreeing to broadcast the rugby world matches. He also prayed that loadshedding would ease up and not interrupt Mzansi when they watched the tournaments.

He responded to sports guru Robert Marawa's tweet announcing the SABC agreement and said he now anticipated an electricity deal with Eskom.

