Bonang Matheba celebrated the Springboks epic win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament

The Bokke won against Romania in a 76-0 victory at the Pool B match on Sunday, 17 September 2023

Queen B was at the forefront celebrating the team along with other South African supporters and threw a little shade

Bonang Matheba cheered on the Springboks following their 76-0 win at the Rugby World Cup Pool B match.

Bonang Matheba was in celebratory mode after the Springboks won against Romania at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Springboks defeat Romania

The Bokke won against Romania in a 76-0 victory at the Pool B match on Sunday, 17 September 2023. The match took place in Bordeaux, France.

According to the SA Rugby Mag, Jacques Nienaber, the head coach, said this was an easy feat as the team displayed massive intensity.

He added:

“We worked really hard to ensure we were well prepared for them. The players put good intensity and effort into that area of the game, and I’m pleased with that.”

Bonang celebrates the Bokke

Bonang Matheba was at the forefront of celebrating the team along with other South African supporters and threw a little shade. The media personality is very vocal about celebrating our local teams, especially when they win international matches.

In a tweet after the match, she said:

"ACTUAL world champions. Eseng (not) intervarsity!"

Mzansi joins Bonang in celebrating the Bokke

Under Bonang's tweet was a lot of Bokke fans rallying behind the team and celebrating their win.

@GracefullyIoved said:

"This match is everything."

@Lebohang___N

"We are doing damage today!"

@Neopaledi added:

"This is not a mistake Queen."

@Lelo_kgoale joked:

"The other team could never!!!"

@FocusedGal said:

"The Boks coach should coach Bafana, or better yet, the Boks should coach Bafana so that they can improve."

@R_Kamolane replied:

"So proud of the boys. Making us proud."

Bonang rallies for Banyana Banyana to get money from minister

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba slammed Nathi Mthethwa for praising Banyana Banyana for making it to the Wafcon final.

Matheba said Mthethwa needed to pay Banyana bonuses for flying the SA flag high at the tournament instead of mere congratulations.

