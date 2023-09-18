Big Brother Titans star Khosi Twala celebrated her victory at the 40 Under 40 SA Awards where she received the People's Choice Award.

She expressed her excitement on Instagram, thanking her team for her stylish appearance at the event, which included arriving in a luxury armoured Porsche Cayenne GTS

Khosi's fans, known as the Khosi Reigns, flooded her social media with congratulatory messages and pride in her achievement

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has taken to her social media pages to celebrate another major win. The star bagged the People's Choice Award at the just-ended 40 Under 40 SA Awards.

Khosi Twala celebrates bagging top award

Reality television star Khosi Twala is undoubtedly the star of the moment in the South African entertainment industry. The Big Brother Titans winner who has been on a winning streak since leaving the show recently won the People's Choice Award at the 40 Under 40 South Africa Awards.

Taking to her Instagram page after the major win, the star could not hide her excitement. She introduced herself as the winner and also thanked her team for making sure she rolled up at the awards looking like the star she is. She wrote:

"Allow me to officially reintroduce myself as South Africa 40 under 40! What an honour!!!!

"I rolled up to the awards at the Houghton Hotel in style and safety, thanks to Armoured Mobility! Riding in a luxury armoured Porsche Cayenne GTS, because we're all about that extra level of security and glam!

"Thank you @ArmouredMobility for keeping me safe on the roads.And a special thank you to @myfashion_link for pulling off this look in less than 48 hours!!! Your work is incredible.

"@sarhaphairline did the most with my hair and makeup and I wanna thank them. Thank you so much for always ensuring that I look great!"

Khosi Twala's fans celebrate her win

The Khosi Reigns are forever proud of their fav. Many took to the star's social media timeline to congratulate her after making them proud again.

@giftabraham2001 said:

"We are proud of you Khosi Twala "

@juicyjay_official commented:

"Easy ntwana yam "

@ladydkhoza added:

"This is groundbreaking -Halala Khosi my beloved ❤️❤️"

@yayamwanda noted:

"Congratulations sweetheart ❤️"

@tshidi_letsoenyo wrote:

"I'm super proud of you KHOSI Get them!"

