South African Motswako rapper Tuks Senganga shares how SABC1's educational soapie Skeem Saam has changed his life

Senganga has also shared that he's suggested more songs to the soapie over the years, but it's only the producers and the channel that can take his suggestions

South Africans and fans of the show previously took to social media to respond to Tuks' appearances and his soundtrack on the soapie

Motswaka artist opens up about his relationship with 'Skeem Saam'. Image: PowerFM

Source: Twitter

Musician Tumelo Matthews Kepadisa, known as Tuks Senganga, who is responsible for the soundtrack of Skeem Saam, reveals how the show has changed his life.

The legendary South African rapper also shares that the educational soapie has kept his music career going throughout the years.

The popular musician admits in an interview with the Daily Sun that the soapie has sustained his career. The 44-year-old artist, who sings the opening song, Bona Fela, on the SABC1 soapie, reveals that he's grateful that his song remains the theme song for the show.

"I still get performances off the back of that song," says the star.

Kepadisa also shares that he would love to grow musically as part of the show, and would love for the song, maybe, to change. The artist admits that only the producers and the channel can change the song, and he's always pitching new music to the show.

The musician also says he's made a few cameo appearances on the educational soapie throughout the years.

Kepadisa was recently interviewed on King David's show on Radio 2000, where he discussed his music career.

South Africans praise the rapper for his popularity on the SABC1 soapie

@Kay__so said:

"Does Tuks Senganga get paid from Skeem Saam for his song all the time?"

@thandywe replied:

"I always sing along in a mumbly tone like I'm chewing hot potatoes until he says Bona Fela. I wish I could understand what he is saying."

@PairOnMyTour wrote:

"But Tuks Senganga was in his element when he did that closing sequence track on Skeem Saam."

@MotheoLebelo replied:

"Mara Tuks Senganga's flow on the theme is just epic.What a song."

@jerry0141 wrote:

"So Tuks has been chowing royalties from the time Leeto le (and) M'am Letswalo were learners in Turf High?"

@YRH_Lee said:

"The way I almost cried when I saw Tuks. You guys made my whole week."

@bxnzow wrote:

"Tuks Senganga is so important to the show. He’s the one who started the first plot with Kwaito and Tbose going to his party?"

Rapper Tuks Senganga sings the theme song for 'Skeem Saam'. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam fans react to behind-the-scenes footage of Magongwa and Marothi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that fan-favourite Skeem Saam characters Marothi Maphuthuma and Alfred Magongwa impressed fans in a recent video on social media.

The video of popular actors Macks Papo and Putla Sehlapelo received praise from viewers of the SABC1 educational soapie.

Fans of the SABC1 soapie took to social media this week to respond to the viral clip of the fan-favourite actors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News