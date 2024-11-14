Many legendary South African rappers have been forgotten due to the changes in the music game

The South African hip hop scene has always been dynamic, evolving through waves of trends, new faces, and cultural shifts. Many of our legendary artists have been forgotten.

Briefly News has compiled a list of three rappers that netizens seemed to have forgotten about and their contribution to the South African music industry.

1. Psyfo

The South African actor and musician Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya, popularly known by his stage name Psyfo, was also one of the forgotten best rappers we have ever had in Mzansi.

Psyfo was known for his remarkable character Ajax on the SABC 1 popular soapie Generations. His rap career started in the early 2000s, and it carried so much potential that he has a slew of hits under his belt, working with other rap legends such as HHP and Amu.

2. ProVerb

The second rapper to have been forgotten is the South African musician and media personality ProVerb, who also retired from the music game in 2015. Earlier, he discovered that he still had many netizens listening to his music and 18,5K monthly Spotify listeners.

ProVerb was also known as the executive producer and host of the South African Idols.

3. Tuks Senganga

Tuks Senganga is also the third SA rapper who the nation has forgotten. Tuks initially burst onto the scene with his thought-provoking rhymes and distinctive flow. Known for hits like Monate Thaa, Ticket to Jozi Tuks’ unique blend of Kasi life and intellectualism made him a household name in the mid-2000s.

