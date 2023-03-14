Mzansi hip-hop lovers cannot decide which local rapper took the rap game to the next level and has done the most for the culture

When Briefly News asked our readers on Facebook, they were divided, and AKA, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest's names topped the list

Many said AKA's catalogue is unmatched, praised Nasty C for taking Mzansi rap to the world and applauded Cassper for his business moves

South African hip-hop heads named their favourite rappers in a heated debate. The rap fans can't decide which Mzansi rapper has done the most for the culture.

AKA, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest are some of the country's favourite rappers. Image: @akaworldwide, @nasty_csa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Briefly News asks readers who their favourite rapper is

Briefly News took to its verified Facebook page and asked Mzansi rap supporters to name one rapper who has taken the game to the next level in the past few years. The publication's readers named rappers such as AKA, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest and gave reasons why they love those particular hip-hop artists.

Rap fans decide who their favourite Mzansi rapper is

In the comments section, most people shared that the late rapper AKA did the most for the culture, adding that he was the first South African artist to take rap music to Nigeria.

Others said Nasty C is doing the Lord's work, exporting Mzansi rap music. Others argued that Cassper Nyovest changed the game with his business moves.

Lesego Frans Maluleka said:

"AKA. He was very consistent with his music, he had hit after hit from his first album. He has the best catalogue, even his collaborations are dope."

LB Lungsanie wrote:

"AKA made it easier for South African rappers to be recognised in Nigeria and Nasty C for taking South African Hip Hop to the world."

Promise Chapota Mataha II commented:

"We all know that Nyovest changed the game, this debate is officially over."

Kamo M. Khumalo said:

"Nyovest opened doors for many and Nasty C, his delivery is flawless."

Tebogo Atm II wrote:

"Nasty C, representing SA hip hop around the globe is the reason."

Appreciate Khabonina Silinda commented:

"Nasty C for representing South African hip hop around the world."

Cheezy C Skanse added:

"Nasty C because no one has ever reached his numbers. He came up in 2015, and since then, he has been charting in every streaming platform. I mean he is the only African rapper that matters currently since we've lost many these past months."

Nasty C shows love to AKA during his performance, asks crowd to shout Supa Mega's name

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C showed significant love to AKA. The There They Go hitmaker gave his favourite collaborator a massive shoutout during his lit performance.

AKA and Nasty C's last song together is titled Lemons (Lemonade). The track features on Supa Mega's posthumous album, Mass Country. Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was gunned down in Durban on February 10. He was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

During his performance, Nasty C stopped the music to pay homage to AKA. He showed love to the late rapper by telling the crowd to shout Supa Mega's name.

