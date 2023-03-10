A South African man released a TikTok listing all the problems with South Africa and saying no one is willing to be truthful about them

The funny creative got over 30 000 likes for naming Eskom's loadshedding, crime and more as things politicians lie about to citizens

The music video with the man doing his version of Afro Man's Because I Got High was a hit with Mzansi

A South African man on TikTok had the country laughing with his content. The video of him rapping a famous US song went viral as he made it about South Africa's issues.

A South African TikTokker made an Afroman rap song about Eskom's loadshedding and more issues. Image: TikTok/ @danvee

Online users on TikTok could not get enough of this song. People used the video as an opportunity to vent their frustrations about the different issues in the country.

Man raps about South Africa's issues as popular American rap song

A video by @danvee on TikTok was a hit. In the video, the creator said that politicians lie about everything, and he turned Because I Got High into "Because they lie".

Watch the music video below:

South Africans amused by Mzansi version of US rap song

People love to see creativity from others. TikTok users could not stop raving about the parody and said it was great enough for radio.

Lindokuhle Khuzwayo commented:

"This should be on the top 20 hits on East coast Radio."

Skos commented:

"'Unamanga” killed it for me."

NOSSYINKQUEEN commented:

"This should be our new anthem in South Africa."

Miguel Pregueiro commented:

"Killed it."

Charnè Kreeling commented:

"This hit song is our national trauma bond song."

sweetharmony18* commented:

"We need this song at groove! I swear this song has the power to unite South Africans into doing the right thing come 2024!"

G-Force G-Force

"This country is amazing and that's not a lie. The younger ones must build the pleasant RSA we envision

@stheralizer commented:

"Song of the year.true those àre facts."

Man complains about SA potholes in creative way that has world in stitches

Birefly News reported that one man decided to complain about potholes in South Africa. The comedian TikTok creator made a video that sounded like a nature documentary.

Online users could not get over the hilarious presentation about South African public roads. A TikTokker's videos had people from other countries in the Caribbean and Africa who could relate to South Africa's pothole issue.

South Africa, like many countries, faces significant challenges with potholes due to ageing infrastructure and limited funding for road maintenance. Other TikTok users were in stitches, and netizens worldwide said they had the same issue in their countries. Peeps from countries such as Botswana, Zimbabwe and even Trinidad commented that they could relate.

