A man on TikTok went viral after making fun of South Africa's roads in a comedic recreation of nature documentaries

Many people on the short-form video platform could relate, as the state of roads in the country is known to be bad

Many people reacted to the video as it got 69,000 likes as online users discussed the state of infrastructure in South Africa

One man decided to complain about potholes in South Africa. The comedian TikTok creator made a video that sounded like a nature documentary.

A guy on TikTok created a hilarious video complaining about potholes, and people from other countries were amused. Image: TikTok/thembarobin

Online users could not get over the hilarious presentation about South African public roads. A TikTokker's videos had people from other countries in the Caribbean and Africa who could relate to South Africa's pothole issue.

South African man documents potholes and goes viral

One man on TikTok has a comedic series titled 'Urban Safari'. In his latest video, the TikTokker pretended he was doing a nature documentary, but instead of animals, he was documenting potholes.

People were cracking up as the man in the video listed the various problems that potholes cause. Watch the video below:

TikTok users relate to South African man's potholes joke

South Africa, like many countries, faces significant challenges with potholes due to ageing infrastructure and limited funding for road maintenance. Other TikTok users were in stitches, and netizens worldwide said they had the same issue in their countries. Peeps from countries such as Botswana, Zimbabwe and even Trinidad commented that they could relate.

Joe Black commented:

"South Africa David Attenborough, overview."

Alpha Zion commented:

"The Trinidad pothole rivals the SA with its ability to multiply rapidly and dissappear when elections come around.

Martian commented:

"Fantastic documentary."

Mark Garwe commented:

"In Zimbabwe we have potholes in potholes."

Bame commented:

Ours in Botswana graduated from being called potholes to pits."

Mahinge commented:

"I tried to drive around a pothole in Kenya , but my GPS told me to make a U-turn and go right back into it."

justice commented:

"In Malawi memorising the location of potholes is a very important skill that you can put on your CV."

SimmieSmiles commented:

"That's nothing!! Come to Jamaica, our potholes can teleport."

Cin commented:

"For a minute there I thought you were in Trinidad."

