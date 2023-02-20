One TikTok video of children trying to get to school by crossing over a flooded body of water went viral

People were disturbed by the footage that showed how the children tried to make their way across while fighting a strong current

People in the comments were horrified to see how the kids had to resort to desperate measures to get to school

A video of school children struggling to arrive at school safely had many South Africans upset. The TikTok shows how the kids' school transport got stuck in the middle of the river.

A taxi full of children got stuck in the middle of a dam, and the children had to cross on foot. Image TikTok/ntandoathandwe0

People in the comments were terrified to see how the kids tried to escape the dangerous situation. Netizens commented that they would not risk their lives like the children in the clip.

TikTok of South African children crossing flooded area goes viral

A terrifying video on TikTok shows kids wading through strong currents while crossing a river. The clip disturbed many people as they feared for the children's lives.

Watch the video below:

South African peeps worried about safety of Mzansi school children in TikTok video

People were worried that the kids would get swept away. One netizen commented that the Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, should be attending to the situation.

MAKWENA commented:

"I think children should stop going to school when its raining please mam Angie."

Maria commented:

"I would never ever take chances like this, never."

xulu1987 commented:

"Ngavele ngife shame. [I would die.]"

Leah_Mathe commented:

Yoh ingane nkosi. [Oh my God, the kids.]"

siphokazipokido commented:

"This toooo risky, I will never take a chance kwinto enje."

