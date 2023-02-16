A white South African guy made a video on TikTok trying to convince people to do what he said would be a dance trend

The video got some attention from netizens who were making fun of his dance moves to amapiano

People in the comments could not stop cracking up at the TikTok dancer's expense as he did the most to a banger

One guy went viral as he danced to amapiano. The white man decided to participate in the trend by creating his own dance, hoping it would be a hit on TikTok.

A TikTokker dancing to amapiano had many people in tears as the white guy tried to invent his own dance. Image: TikToK/@scot_white

Online users reviewed the man's dance moves in the video. People flooded the comments to let the creator know how well he was doing.

A white guy went viral on TikTok as he tried his best to create a dance he wanted others to try. The man's passionate performance to an amapiano song left online users puzzled. Watch the video below:

South Africans react to white man dancing to amapiano

Mzansi loves to see others dance, and people thought the young man's show was hilarious. South Africans appreciated the effort the TikTokker put in.

Titanium commented:

"The jump out of nowhere gave Mr Bean vibes."

user2746455921878 commented:

"If I ever try that the mamfundisi around the corner will be casting out the demons thinking I am possessed so thank you I'll pass on that."

MiechelMay commented:

"Shem you gonna get right with time."

cheerihoes;) commented:

"Where’s the dance?"

rudeboy commented:

"Keep on trying almost there."

Tessa Bambula commented:

"Brother you are everywhere."

