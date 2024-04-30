Connie Ferguson remembered her late husband Shona on his heavenly birthday

The actress posted an old video of her hubby driving and said he was looking forward to celebrating his milestone

Mzansi was in their feelings and sent Mr Sho touching heavenly birthday tribute messages

Connie Ferguson celebrated her late husband, Shona, on his heavenly birthday. Images: connie_ferguson

Connie Ferguson celebrated her husband, Shona's heavenly birthday. The former Generations actress posted the most touching tribute message to her hubby and celebrated his life with her followers.

Connie Ferguson celebrates Shona

On what would have been Uncle Shona Ferguson's 50th birthday, his wife, Connie, celebrated his life with a heartfelt message.

Formally, Aaron Arthur Ferguson, the actor tragically lost his life after a battle with COVID-19 on 30 July 2021, and left the country and his family reeling from his sudden loss.

On his heavenly birthday, Connie posted what she describes as one of her favourite videos of her husband. Shona recorded himself driving and soon spotted his wife driving behind him and switched to full-blown lover-boy:

"Yeah, wifey behind me, y'all! That's my wife!"

Connie gushed over her hubby with a touching birthday message:

"Oh, how I miss that laugh! I was equally proud to call you my husband, and was so blessed to be loved by you! You gave me the best 20 years of my life, and for that, I will always bless God."

Mzansi shows love to Shona Ferguson

Netizens gathered to pay their respects to Uncle Sho, and gushed over his and Connie's love:

South African media personality, Khanyi Mbau gushed over the couple:

"This kind of love. Yoh!"

mmacele_ wrote:

"This man loved you so loudly and so deeply, Connie, one of the greatest love stories SA has ever experienced."

ceciliamuyan posted:

"Watched this over and over and over again. Beautiful to watch. Rest in eternal peace, Mr Sho."

tebellosukwene said:

"A love like this."

marangdream responded:

"What a beautiful, pure soul. Happy heavenly birthday to the brother. The Lord really blessed your love. Truly something special."

remofilwesetshedi_ celebrated Shona:

"Happy heavenly 50th birthday to Uncle Sho."

