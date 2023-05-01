Connie Ferguson went all out to celebrate her late husband Shona Ferguson's 49th heavenly birthday

The actress shared pictures and videos from the event she hosted alongside her friends and family to celebrate Shona's special day

30 April also marked 21 months since the Kings of Joburg star's untimely passing due to Covid-19-related health issues

Connie Ferguson marked her late husband Shona Ferguson's heavenly birthday in a special way. The star headed to her social media pages to pen a heartwarming birthday tribute.

Connie Ferguson and her two daughters Lesedi and Alicia celebrated Shona Ferguson's heavenly birthday. Image: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The Queen actress also revealed that she hosted a private function with close friends and family.

Connie Ferguson pens emotional birthday tribute for Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson posts about her late husband Shona Ferguson every chance she gets. The veteran actress recently had Mzansi chopping onions when she celebrated Shona's heavenly 49th birthday.

According to ZAlebs, Connie took to her Instagram page and shared pictures and videos of the late actor. She noted that she still misses Shona, more than a year after his untimely death. She wrote:

"21 months without you physically here and it still feels unreal. Happy heavenly birthday to you my LOVE, the coolest dude I have ever known! We miss you so much! Today we are celebrating you for all that you were and still are; a LEGEND! ."

She also shared pictures and videos from the lush party she hosted in honour of her late man.

Connie Ferguson's daughters Lesedi and Alicia celebrate Shona Ferguson's heavenly birthday

The Ferguson daughters also celebrated their late father's special day by posting sweet pictures. Lesedi said:

"Happy Heavenly birthday Fah. Would’ve been 49… I always joked about how you’d be as an elder. I’m pretty sure that it’s still funny, wherever you are. I love you. Always and forever."

Alicia Ferguson also celebrated her late father with a touching post. She said she misses him dearly. The post read:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Fa♥️ Words can not explain how much I miss you on a daily, but I know you are in a better place♥️ I love you so much Fede♥️"

Connie Ferguson's followers help the star celebrate Shona Ferguson's heavenly birthday

The former Generations actress' followers flooded her timeline with heartwarming messages. Many also said they miss the Kings of Joburg star.

@claireolga said:

"It’s the way he called you “Constance” every time you were being cheeky May he rest in eternal Peace. Gods got you."

@snazzyangel commented:

"Last frame so sweet. Wena Constance Uurrgg man, happy heavenly birthday to your KING "

@charles_pcm noted:

"One thing about Mr Sho is he would laugh wholeheartedly from the deepest parts of his heart, you could tell his laughter could fill the room and lighten everyone and everything within range. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@milly_tee:

"Always loved watching your videos, loved how he called you by your full name Constance 4th slide Happily heavenly birth to ur soul mate "

