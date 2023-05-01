Yanga Sobetwa celebrated her 22nd birthday and reflected on her battle with mental health, including severe depression and anxiety

With determination and the help of God's grace, Yanga managed to overcome her mental health challenges and is now pursuing her purpose

Fans showed their support for Yanga's message, wishing her a happy birthday and offering kind words of encouragement

South African gospel singer Yanga Sobetwa recently celebrated her 22nd birthday and reflected on her journey towards overcoming depression and anxiety. The Idols SA season 14 winner took to Instagram to share her story, expressing gratitude for making it through her struggles.

Yanga Sobetwa posts a message of hope and overcoming mental health

Yanga revealed that she had battled with severe depression and anxiety, which led her to attempt suicide at one point. She also mentioned that she had experienced trauma in her life. However, with the help of God's grace and her determination, she managed to overcome her mental health challenges.

Yanga wrote:

"It’s my 22nd birthday! It’s my “YOUNG ADULT ERA” sana. Man looking where I came from I was not supposed to make it. The suicidal attempts, the severe depression and anxiety, the trauma! Hay truly it’s only by God's grace shame ! Y’all know I have a recording on the 1 July 2023 so my wish is or y’all to buy your tickets and help me live my purpose ♥️. The link is on my bio."

Fans show support for Yanga Sobetwa's brave message on her 22nd birthday

Yanga's inspirational message was received well by her contingent of fans, as they wished her a happy birthday and offered kind words in support of her opening up.

@dahypeevents said:

"Happy birthday beautiful Yanga we love and appreciate you mama. All the best with the new journey mama"

@sibongile.ngom said:

"Happy birthday. God has kept you and shown you grace. May he continue to do that throughout. Enjoy your day."

@tamara_memela said:

"Happy birthday ❤️"

@noku_ndlovuma22 said:

"Keep pushing... Always know that God has a purpose for your life...anything negative don't entertain it. Focus on God's plan... Happy birthday ❤"

@iam_ayolandidi said:

'Happy Birthday sweet love you!"

@lucrim said:

"❤️❤️Happy birthday to you little Sis ❤️❤️may all your wishes come true "

@ms_kuda said:

"Happy birthday to you "

@shazzeebee said:

"Happy Birthday to you!!❤️"

@nguni_king said:

"Happiest Birthday to you. It’s always a blessing to watch you perform live You’re definitely a blessing to this generation "

@allanjuniorjohnson said:

"Happy birthday @yanga_sobetwa ❤️Hope you had a fantastic birthday "

