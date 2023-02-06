Mental health is a problem that is eating away at our society, and many people are suffering in silence

Somizi had his followers sharing heartwarming stories of what they are going through after his post

The Living The Dream With Somizi star took to his Instagram page to encourage his followers to be kind to those battling depression

Somizi is all about spreading positivity on the timeline. The star always uses his social media platforms to encourage his followers to be good to others.

Somizi's post about battling depression got his followers talking about their cases. Image: @somizi.

The media personality also always addresses social issues with the videos he shares on his Instagram page dubbed, Bathroom Talk With Somizi. He has even opened up about going through the most himself.

Somizi Mhlongo talks about mental health on his Instagram page

According to TimesLIVE, the larger-than-life media personality headed to his Instagram page to share a message of hope to those battling depression. He wrote:

"Depression is not a joke. Don't get tired of reminding and encouraging yourself that things will get better. They will yazi.”

Somizi Mhlongo's fans react to his post

Somizi's post had his fans sharing heartwarming posts of what they are currently going through. Many also thanked the star for the message of support.

@lisastuur wrote:

"You can also try going to the gym and exercise.....it helps me a lot with clearing whatever is bothering me in my head...I leave all the worries on that treadmill and those weights....walk out feeling like a brand new person "

@khubudisenyolo added:

"I came across this as I am in a queue at domestic violence court. I have been telling myself that it will be well since 2020 when I left my marital home. The more I move on and try to find peace, the more this man won't leave me alone. I am beyond depressed. I call myself a walking zombie. Maybe a miracle will happen one day. For now, I will hold on and fight for my kids. Thanks for the encouraging message."

@tinahhturnerr said:

"I’m going through it. My mental health took a dip yesterday but I know I’ll be fine eventually."

@natashatash06 added:

"It’s a Daily battle, sometimes you wake up feeling you can conquer the world and other times you wake up feeling like it would be better off if you were not breathing."

