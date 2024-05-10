Pearl Thusi is facing criticism for her revealing fashion choices as she ventures into DJing, with her latest green knitted outfit drawing both praise and backlash on social media

Despite some fans applauding her for living boldly, others have mocked her, suggesting she's trying too hard

The ongoing debate highlights the polarized reactions to Thusi's fashion and career moves, with some celebrating her confidence and others questioning her choices

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Pearl Thusi is being dragged for her fashion choice again. The popular media personality who is currently launching her DJing career has been under fire for exposing way too much skin with her outfits.

Pearl Thusi's green outfit turned heads on social media. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Thusi stuns in green knitted outfit

Yho! Pearl Thusi is turning up the heat on social media. The Queen Sono actress is taking her DJing career too seriously and she has outfits to go with the new job. The star has been dragged almost every day since becoming a DJ recently.

A picture of the star rocking a stylish green outfit is turning heads on social media. The picture shared on the microblogging page X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular entertainment blog MDN News has gone viral on social media.

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi's stunning outfit

It looks like Pearl Thusi never does anything right in the eyes of some social media users. Fans mopped the floor with the actress and mocked her for always trying too hard. Some fans hailed her for living her life to the fullest without thinking about what the haters would say.

@bchinyakata said:

"Age is nothing but a number."

@AHT_YssY commented:

"Why is she wearing @Moonsanelly's wig?"

@InkunziUMthiya wrote:

"A confused soul this one."

@NangamsoRsa said:

" She looks like Jack Russells."

Pearl Thusi flaunts gorgeous body in stunning picture with DBN Gogo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi had social media buzzing over her new photo dump. The actress-turned-DJ has been doing back-to-back shows and shared a snap with DBN Gogo that left netizens' tongues wagging.

Since launching her career as a DJ, Pearl Thusi has been, as Drake said, wearing less and going out more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News